FSU Swim & Dive to Open 2022-23 on the Road on Friday

Courtesy: FSU Athletics

Tallahassee, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian forced the postponement of the 2022-23 season opener, the Florida State swimming and diving teams will start the season separately on Friday.

The women’s swimming team will race in the Osprey Invite at the UNF Aquatics Center on Oct. 7, while a select group of men will compete in the TYR Classic on Oct.7-8 at the Biscayne Bay Aquatics Center. The meet will be hosted by FIU.

The Osprey Invite will have two sessions, starting at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition to UNF and FSU, Georgia Southern will also be racing.

The men’s meet on Friday will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a session at 10 a.m., on Saturday.

“We’re just excited to get started,” FSU head coach Neal Studd said. “We’re ready to see the teams compete. This is a great opportunity to knock the rust off before we get into the ACC and SEC part of our schedule.”

Live timing will be available for both meets via Meet Mobile, and the women’s meet will be streamed via UNF Athletics.

