From Lakes to Seas to Oceans: arena and Healthy Seas Turn Ghost Nets into Sustainable Swimwear

Courtesy of arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Portland, Ore., October 28, 2024 – arena, the global Italian-based swimwear company synonymous with manufacturing premium competitive and fitness swimwear, goggles, swim caps and equipment, teamed up with the Healthy Seas foundation in three international cleanup missions aimed at removing marine litter from lakes, seas, and oceans.

This initiative helps protect marine ecosystems and repurposes recovered ghost nets into sustainable arena swimwear, showcasing arena’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

The 3-part global mission features three elite athletes, each of whom is committed to protecting the waters they compete in.

The Lake – Florian Wellbrock is an arena athlete, a 2020 Olympic champion and a world silver medalist from Germany. As a dedicated open water swimmer passionate about clean waters, Wellbrock joined forces with Healthy Seas for the first part of the mission, helping to remove abandoned fishing nets from a lake in Kreidesee Hemmoor, Germany. is an arena athlete, a 2020 Olympic champion and a world silver medalist from Germany. As a dedicated open water swimmer passionate about clean waters, Wellbrock joined forces with Healthy Seas for the first part of the mission, helping to remove abandoned fishing nets from a lake in Kreidesee Hemmoor, Germany.

The Sea – Gregorio Paltrinieri , is an arena athlete and the most decorated Italian swimmer with multiple Olympic medals, including two at the recent Paris Olympics. Paltrinieri contributed to a cleanup mission in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Italy, where discarded nets endanger marine life. , is an arena athlete and the most decorated Italian swimmer with multiple Olympic medals, including two at the recent Paris Olympics. Paltrinieri contributed to a cleanup mission in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Italy, where discarded nets endanger marine life.

The Ocean – Drew Kibler, an arena athlete and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, will support the final leg of the mission on November 2, 2024 off the coast of San Pedro, California, to help recover ghost nets from the pacific ocean near the wreck of the Tuna Clipper. an arena athlete and 2024 Olympic silver medalist, will support the final leg of the mission on November 2, 2024 off the coast of San Pedro, California, to help recover ghost nets from the pacific ocean near the wreck of the Tuna Clipper.

These ghost nets—once deadly traps for marine wildlife—will be given a second life. Combined with other collected nylon waste, the suitable materials will be transformed by Aquafil, and through the ECONYL® regeneration system, into arena’s next racing suit, the first-ever World-Aquatics approved swimming suit made with recycled fibers. This partnership demonstrates how corporate responsibility can merge with sustainability, innovation, and the global fight against plastic pollution in our waters.

“arena is proud to collaborate with Healthy Seas in a mission that not only protects our ocean but also transforms waste into high-performance products,” said Mark Pinger, U.S. General Manager, arena. “The passion and commitment of athletes like Florian in Germany, Gregorio in Italy, and Drew here in the U.S, underscore how vital it is to preserve our waters for future generations.”

This collaboration comes at a critical time, as the world continues to grapple with the environmental impact of marine litter. By partnering with Healthy Seas, arena is taking a proactive step in supporting the recovery of marine ecosystems while creating eco-friendly alternatives for athletes and swim enthusiasts alike.

For more information on this partnership and to follow updates on the cleanup missions, visit https://www.healthyseas.org.

About arena

Since 1973, arena has revolutionized the world of water sports through intense collaboration with world-class athletes and the development of cutting-edge competition swimsuits. Today, this spirit of collaboration and innovation lives on through the continuous development of advanced materials and Italian design that improves the performance, style and expression of all those who choose arena. From racing in the swimming lanes to living in style, arena is dedicated to providing all swimmers with the tools they need to express themselves, feel confident, win and achieve more.

For more info: https://www.arenasport.com/en_us/.