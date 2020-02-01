Freshman Pash Triples, Nears Lifetime Best as Texas Men and Women Beat ASU

TEXAS vs. ASU

Jan. 31, 2020

Hosted by ASU

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN: Texas 177, ASU 117

MEN: Texas 184, ASU 109

The Texas men and women started their road trip with a win this weekend as they took on Arizona State. Several Texas All-Americans contributed individual wins. On the men’s side, Daniel Krueger swept the sprints. He was the only man under 20 in the 50 free, winning in 19.93. His 100 free win, a 43.26, was the 2nd fastest he’s been in a dual meet this season.

Maxime Rooney, a transfer from Florida, swam only the 100 fly individually. The SEC Champion put up a 46.72 to win it. He had the fastest fly split on the 200 medley relay in 20.30, and the fastest 200 free relay split in 19.30. Teammate Drew Kibler had a highlight swim in the 200 free, winning by a second in 1:36.24 for a career dual meet best.

Freshman Kelly Pash put together a winning triple for the Longhorn women. Pash swept the butterflies with a 52.75 in the 100 and a 1:55.50 in the 200. That time in the 100 is an in-season best and less than 2 tenths shy of her lifetime best from midseason. Her 200 fly was also an in-season best and within a second of her lifetime best from midseason. She finished things off with an in-season best of 1:58.20 in the 200 IM.

Texas’ Julia Cook turned in a season best dual meet time of 52.74 to win the 100 back. She went on to sweep the backstrokes, winning the 200 back in 1:55.81. That’s her first time under 1:56 in a dual meet.

Arizona State also had a 3-event winner. Emma Nordin swam back-to-back events, first winning the 1000 free in 9:42.97. She came back just 10 minutes later in the 200 free, leading from start to finish in 1:47.41. Nordin claimed a distance sweep in her 3rd event, the 500 free, winning in 4:44.57.

Pac-12 Champion Silja Kansakoski won the 100 breast by nearly 2 seconds in 1:01.48. Her 2:13.28 in the 200 breast gave her a sweep. Another Pac-12 champ, Zach Poti, had a standout swim for ASU. Poti slightly trailed Texas Ryan Harty (1:45.26) through the front half of the 200 back. Harty made a ush on the 3rd 50 to extend his lead, but Poti blasted a 25.04 on the closing split to win it in 1:44.73. He negative split the race with a 52.53 going out and a 52.20 coming home.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS MEN

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 1 Texas men’s swimming and diving program took down Arizona State on Friday afternoon, 184-109, at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

The Longhorns finished the dual with thirteen wins.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns return to action on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT as they take on Arizona in Tucson.

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN

TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 10 Texas women’s swimming and diving team took down Arizona State, 177-117, on Friday afternoon in the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center.

Alison Gibson claimed both diving competition titles. In the 1 meter, she scored 308.70 winning by almost 20 points. In the 3 meter, Gibson scored 393.75.

Alison Gibson claimed both diving competition titles. In the 1 meter, she scored 308.70 winning by almost 20 points. In the 3 meter, Gibson scored 393.75. Texas claimed both relay races. In the 200 free relay, Julia Cook, Bridget Semenuk, Kyla Leibel, and Claire Adams teamed up to record a time of 1:31.82. In the 200-medley relay, Adams, Kennedy Lohman, Kelly Pash, and Cook finished in a time of 1:40.11.

Kelly Pash recorded three individual victories. She won the 200 fly with a time of 1:55.50, the 100 fly by almost three seconds with a time of 52.75. In the 200 IM, Pash claimed the win with a time of 1:58.20.

Evie Pfeifer claimed three second place finishes. She did the 1000 Free in a time of 9:44.26. In the 500 free, she hit the wall in the 4:47.65, and in the 200 IM, she hit the wall in a time of 2:00.10.

Julia Cook added two titles with a 52.74 time in the 100 back and a 1:55.81 time in the 200 back.

UP NEXT

The Longhorns return to action on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT as they take on Arizona in Tucson.

PRESS RELEASE – ASU

TEMPE, Ariz. – Sun Devil swimming and diving went toe-to-toe with No. 1/10 Texas, dropping their meet 184-109 on the men’s side and 177-117 on the women’s side on Friday afternoon at the Mona Plummer Aquatic Center. The meet was the second-to-the-last for ASU as they slowly turn their sights toward the postseason.

Distance freestyler Emma Nordin got the Sun Devil women started in the 1000 free, taking home first place in the event with a time of 9:42.97. That time is good for the current 12th-fastest time in Division I swimming, less than one second shy of her season-best in the event.

She finished the afternoon racking up two more wins in the 500 and 200 free events to total three on the afternoon for the junior.

“ Emma Nordin was the star of the day for sure,” Bowman said. “That’s really tough swimming and we’re very proud of her.”

Silja Kansakoski also put up a strong performance on the women’s side, taking the top mark in both breastroke events. The Finland native touched the wall two whole seconds over second place in the 100 breast and followed with a huge three second win in the 200 breast this afternoon.

“The women were leading at the first break which we’ve never done against Texas and it shows we had some really good swims today,” coach Bob Bowman said.

The Sun Devil men were headlined by Zach Poti’s nail-biting win in the 200 back as well as several close relays.

“Our guys get to see first-hand the talent of elite programs when we swim against teams like Texas,” Bowman said. “The speed they swim, the way they turn, their starts and the way they race is a very good measure for our guys to set their sights higher.”

The Sun Devils are back in action next Saturday for the Territorial Cup Series meet against Arizona. The meet will also serve as senior night for the 13 swimming and diving seniors. Admission is free to the event.