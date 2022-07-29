France Snags First Gold Of 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival

2022 EUROPEAN YOUTH OLYMPIC FESTIVAL

The penultimate night of competition at the 2022 European Youth Olympic Festival brought France its first gold of the competition.

Racing in the men’s 100m butterfly, Ethan Dumesnil stopped the clock in a time of 54.02 to grab the gold ahead of Ivan Harbarchuk of Ukraine. Harbarchuk snagged silver in 54.62 while the bronze went to Great Britain’s Stefan Krawiec who rounded out the top 3 in 54.97.

Although Dumesnil did enough to top the podium, he was off his personal best of 53.30, a time he produced in the semi-final of the event at this year’s European Junior Championsips. There in Romania, Dumesnil ultimately finished with the bronze in 53.35 as his final time.

Italy continued its success from night 4 when the nation cleared 3 golds. This evening, Emanuele Potenza added another top prize to the tally, taking the men’s 400m IM in a time of 4:26.22.

Italian teammate Filippo Bertoni then followed suit, taking the men’s 200m free in a time of 1:49.68, the only sub-1:50 mark of the field.

It was actually Danish young gun Nicholas Castella who led the men’s 2free field at the half, turning in a time of 54.06 to Bertoni’s 54.49 and Turkey’s Tolga Temiz‘s 54.72. But Castella couldn’t keep the speed, taking bronze in 1:51.49 while Temiz scored silver in 1:51.23.

The men’s and women’s medley relays tonight saw Great Britain win the former in 3:47.85 while Italy took the latter in 4:13.90.

Additional Winners