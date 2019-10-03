Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Four Top 10 Matchups, Gary Troyer Invitational Highlight Week 5 WP Slate

Twenty matches between ranked foes, including four Top 10 affairs highlight the Week 5 collegiate men’s water polo schedule.

The first head to head matchup between ranked teams is set for 9 p.m. ET Thursday when #9 UC San Diego meets #16 Cal Baptist.

On Friday, #10 UC Davis will take on #3 Pacific, while #8 Long Beach State is set for a road meeting with #2 UCLA.

UC Davis is coming off a two sudden death loss to UC San Diego, while Pacific won its most recent contest, upsetting then-#1 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

LBSU will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid, while UCLA is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, which came in the So Cal Invitational title match.

On Sunday, #5 USC travels to face #4 UC Santa Barbara, while #1 Stanford plays at #3 Pacific.

USC is on a two-match win streak, while UCSB looks to end its two-match losing skid after falling to #2 UCLA (9-8) and #4 Pacific (11-10) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Stanford is on a five-game win streak dating to Sept. 21, including a 4-0 mark en route to the So Cal Invitational title last week. Pacific will mark Stanford’s fourth straight Top 10 opponent after the Cardinal defeated #8 Long Beach State (14-13), #4 Pacific (15-14) and #2 UCLA (13-9) to close out their time in Los Angeles.

The majority of the action is set to take place in Claremont and La Verne, California, at the Gary Troyer Tournament. Twenty-one teams are set to take part in the event on Friday and Saturday at Haldeman Pool on the campus of Pomona-Pitzer, Axelrood Pool on the campus of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and at La Verne Aquatics Center on the campus of La Verne.

The Gary Troyer Tournament field includes #7 Pepperdine, #9 UC San Diego, #16 Cal Baptist, #18 Pomona-Pitzer, #20 Whittier, RV Air Force and RV Fordham. Rounding out the field are Cal Lutheran, Cal Tech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Concordia (Irvine), Fresno Pacific, Johns Hopkins, LaVerne, McKendree, Navy, Occidental, Redlands, Santa Clara and Wagner. The slate includes 18 matches Friday and 21 Saturday.

RV Brown, #12 Harvard, Iona, MIT, #18 Princeton, #17 St. Francis and MIT will face off at the Terrier Tournament in New Rochelle, New York. Four matches each are set for Saturday and Sunday.

Oct. 3 Riverside City College vs. McKendree 6 p.m. Live Stats
RV Fordham at Redlands 6:30 p.m. Watch Live Stats
McKendree at Riverside 8 p.m. Live Stats
#9 UC San Diego vs. #16 Cal Baptist 9 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Fordham at Mt. San Antonio 9:30 p.m. Live Stats
McKendree at Redlands 10 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Oct. 4 #10 UC Davis at #3 Pacific 10 p.m. Live Stats
#8 Long Beach State at #2 UCLA 10 p.m. Live Stats
Gary Troyer Tournament (Claremont, Calif.)
Chapman at LaVerne 2 p.m. Watch Live Stats
McKendree vs. Concordia (Irvine) 2 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Air Force vs. Navy 2 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Johns Hopkins at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Cal Lutheran vs. Santa Clara 3:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Wagner vs. Fresno Pacific 3:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#16 Cal Baptist vs. RV Fordham 4:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#9 UC San Diego vs. #20 Whittier 4:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Occidental vs. McKendree 6 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Concordia (Irvine) at LaVerne 6 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Air Force vs. #18 Pomona-Pitzer 6 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Johns Hopkins vs. Cal Lutheran 7:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Wagner vs. Santa Clara 7:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Chapman vs. Navy 7:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#20 Whittier vs. #16 Cal Baptist 8:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Fordham vs. Occidental 8:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Fresno Pacific at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 8:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#9 UC San Diego vs. #18 Pomona-Pitzer 10 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Fordham vs. Occidental 10 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Oct. 5 #12 Harvard at #18 Princeton Noon Watch
#6 Cal at RV San Jose State 4 p.m. Live Stats
#13 UC Irvine at #5 USC 4 p.m. Live Stats
Terrier Tournament (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
RV Brown vs. Iona 9 a.m. Watch Live Stats
MIT at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn Noon Watch Live Stats
RV Brown at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn 5 p.m. Watch
Iona vs. MIT 8 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Gary Troyer Tournament (Claremont, Calif.; LaVerne, Calif.)
Fresno Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran Noon Watch Live Stats
Cal Tech vs. McKendree Noon Watch Live Stats
Concordia (Irvine) vs. Occidental 1:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Redlands at Navy 1:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Santa Clara at LaVerne 1:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Chapman vs. Wagner 2:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Fordham vs. #9 UC San Diego 2:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#20 Whittier vs. Johns Hopkins 2:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#16 Cal Baptist at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Air Force vs. Cal Tech 4 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#7 Pepperdine at #18 Pomona-Pitzer 4 p.m. Watch Live Stats
McKendree vs. Cal Lutheran 5:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Navy vs. Concordia (Irvine) 5:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Occidental vs. Santa Clara 5:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Chapman vs. RV Fordham 6:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Fresno Pacific vs. La Verne 6:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#9 UC San Diego vs. Wagner 6:40 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Redlands vs. Johns Hopkins 8 p.m. Watch Live Stats
RV Air Force vs. #20 Whittier 8 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#18 Pomona-Pitzer vs. #16 Cal Baptist 9:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
#7 Pepperdine at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 9:20 p.m. Watch Live Stats
Oct. 6 Navy at #10 Loyola Marymount 1:30 p.m. Live Stats
#5 USC at #4 UC Santa Barbara 3 p.m.
#1 Stanford at #3 Pacific 4 p.m. Live Stats
RV San Jose State at #9 UC Davis 4 p.m. Live Stats
Terrier Tournament (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
RV Brown at #18 Princeton 10 a.m. Watch
#12 Harvard at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn 10 a.m. Watch
#12 Harvard at Iona 3 p.m. Watch Live Stats
MIT at #18 Princeton 3 p.m. Watch Live Stats

