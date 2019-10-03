Four Top 10 Matchups, Gary Troyer Invitational Highlight Week 5 WP Slate

Twenty matches between ranked foes, including four Top 10 affairs highlight the Week 5 collegiate men’s water polo schedule.
The first head to head matchup between ranked teams is set for 9 p.m. ET Thursday when #9 UC San Diego meets #16 Cal Baptist.
On Friday, #10 UC Davis will take on #3 Pacific, while #8 Long Beach State is set for a road meeting with #2 UCLA.
UC Davis is coming off a two sudden death loss to UC San Diego, while Pacific won its most recent contest, upsetting then-#1 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.
LBSU will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid, while UCLA is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, which came in the So Cal Invitational title match.
On Sunday, #5 USC travels to face #4 UC Santa Barbara, while #1 Stanford plays at #3 Pacific.
USC is on a two-match win streak, while UCSB looks to end its two-match losing skid after falling to #2 UCLA (9-8) and #4 Pacific (11-10) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.
Stanford is on a five-game win streak dating to Sept. 21, including a 4-0 mark en route to the So Cal Invitational title last week. Pacific will mark Stanford’s fourth straight Top 10 opponent after the Cardinal defeated #8 Long Beach State (14-13), #4 Pacific (15-14) and #2 UCLA (13-9) to close out their time in Los Angeles.
The majority of the action is set to take place in Claremont and La Verne, California, at the Gary Troyer Tournament. Twenty-one teams are set to take part in the event on Friday and Saturday at Haldeman Pool on the campus of Pomona-Pitzer, Axelrood Pool on the campus of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and at La Verne Aquatics Center on the campus of La Verne.
The Gary Troyer Tournament field includes #7 Pepperdine, #9 UC San Diego, #16 Cal Baptist, #18 Pomona-Pitzer, #20 Whittier, RV Air Force and RV Fordham. Rounding out the field are Cal Lutheran, Cal Tech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Concordia (Irvine), Fresno Pacific, Johns Hopkins, LaVerne, McKendree, Navy, Occidental, Redlands, Santa Clara and Wagner. The slate includes 18 matches Friday and 21 Saturday.
RV Brown, #12 Harvard, Iona, MIT, #18 Princeton, #17 St. Francis and MIT will face off at the Terrier Tournament in New Rochelle, New York. Four matches each are set for Saturday and Sunday.
|Oct. 3
|Riverside City College vs. McKendree
|6 p.m.
|Live Stats
|RV Fordham at Redlands
|6:30 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|McKendree at Riverside
|8 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#9 UC San Diego vs. #16 Cal Baptist
|9 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Fordham at Mt. San Antonio
|9:30 p.m.
|Live Stats
|McKendree at Redlands
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 4
|#10 UC Davis at #3 Pacific
|10 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#8 Long Beach State at #2 UCLA
|10 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Gary Troyer Tournament (Claremont, Calif.)
|Chapman at LaVerne
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|McKendree vs. Concordia (Irvine)
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Air Force vs. Navy
|2 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Johns Hopkins at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Cal Lutheran vs. Santa Clara
|3:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Wagner vs. Fresno Pacific
|3:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#16 Cal Baptist vs. RV Fordham
|4:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#9 UC San Diego vs. #20 Whittier
|4:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Occidental vs. McKendree
|6 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Concordia (Irvine) at LaVerne
|6 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Air Force vs. #18 Pomona-Pitzer
|6 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Johns Hopkins vs. Cal Lutheran
|7:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Wagner vs. Santa Clara
|7:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Chapman vs. Navy
|7:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#20 Whittier vs. #16 Cal Baptist
|8:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Fordham vs. Occidental
|8:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Fresno Pacific at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|8:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#9 UC San Diego vs. #18 Pomona-Pitzer
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Fordham vs. Occidental
|10 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 5
|#12 Harvard at #18 Princeton
|Noon
|Watch
|#6 Cal at RV San Jose State
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#13 UC Irvine at #5 USC
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Terrier Tournament (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
|RV Brown vs. Iona
|9 a.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|MIT at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn
|Noon
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Brown at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn
|5 p.m.
|Watch
|Iona vs. MIT
|8 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Gary Troyer Tournament (Claremont, Calif.; LaVerne, Calif.)
|Fresno Pacific vs. Cal Lutheran
|Noon
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Cal Tech vs. McKendree
|Noon
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Concordia (Irvine) vs. Occidental
|1:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Redlands at Navy
|1:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Santa Clara at LaVerne
|1:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Chapman vs. Wagner
|2:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Fordham vs. #9 UC San Diego
|2:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#20 Whittier vs. Johns Hopkins
|2:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#16 Cal Baptist at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|4 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Air Force vs. Cal Tech
|4 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#7 Pepperdine at #18 Pomona-Pitzer
|4 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|McKendree vs. Cal Lutheran
|5:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Navy vs. Concordia (Irvine)
|5:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Occidental vs. Santa Clara
|5:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Chapman vs. RV Fordham
|6:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Fresno Pacific vs. La Verne
|6:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#9 UC San Diego vs. Wagner
|6:40 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Redlands vs. Johns Hopkins
|8 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|RV Air Force vs. #20 Whittier
|8 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#18 Pomona-Pitzer vs. #16 Cal Baptist
|9:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|#7 Pepperdine at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|9:20 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|Oct. 6
|Navy at #10 Loyola Marymount
|1:30 p.m.
|Live Stats
|#5 USC at #4 UC Santa Barbara
|3 p.m.
|#1 Stanford at #3 Pacific
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|RV San Jose State at #9 UC Davis
|4 p.m.
|Live Stats
|Terrier Tournament (New Rochelle, N.Y.)
|RV Brown at #18 Princeton
|10 a.m.
|Watch
|#12 Harvard at #17 St. Francis Brooklyn
|10 a.m.
|Watch
|#12 Harvard at Iona
|3 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
|MIT at #18 Princeton
|3 p.m.
|Watch
|Live Stats
