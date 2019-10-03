Four Top 10 Matchups, Gary Troyer Invitational Highlight Week 5 WP Slate

Twenty matches between ranked foes, including four Top 10 affairs highlight the Week 5 collegiate men’s water polo schedule.

The first head to head matchup between ranked teams is set for 9 p.m. ET Thursday when #9 UC San Diego meets #16 Cal Baptist.

On Friday, #10 UC Davis will take on #3 Pacific, while #8 Long Beach State is set for a road meeting with #2 UCLA.

UC Davis is coming off a two sudden death loss to UC San Diego, while Pacific won its most recent contest, upsetting then-#1 UC Santa Barbara on Sunday.

LBSU will be looking to snap a three-game losing skid, while UCLA is looking to bounce back from its first loss of the season, which came in the So Cal Invitational title match.

On Sunday, #5 USC travels to face #4 UC Santa Barbara, while #1 Stanford plays at #3 Pacific.

USC is on a two-match win streak, while UCSB looks to end its two-match losing skid after falling to #2 UCLA (9-8) and #4 Pacific (11-10) on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Stanford is on a five-game win streak dating to Sept. 21, including a 4-0 mark en route to the So Cal Invitational title last week. Pacific will mark Stanford’s fourth straight Top 10 opponent after the Cardinal defeated #8 Long Beach State (14-13), #4 Pacific (15-14) and #2 UCLA (13-9) to close out their time in Los Angeles.

The majority of the action is set to take place in Claremont and La Verne, California, at the Gary Troyer Tournament. Twenty-one teams are set to take part in the event on Friday and Saturday at Haldeman Pool on the campus of Pomona-Pitzer, Axelrood Pool on the campus of Claremont-Mudd-Scripps and at La Verne Aquatics Center on the campus of La Verne.

The Gary Troyer Tournament field includes #7 Pepperdine, #9 UC San Diego, #16 Cal Baptist, #18 Pomona-Pitzer, #20 Whittier, RV Air Force and RV Fordham. Rounding out the field are Cal Lutheran, Cal Tech, Chapman, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Concordia (Irvine), Fresno Pacific, Johns Hopkins, LaVerne, McKendree, Navy, Occidental, Redlands, Santa Clara and Wagner. The slate includes 18 matches Friday and 21 Saturday.

RV Brown, #12 Harvard, Iona, MIT, #18 Princeton, #17 St. Francis and MIT will face off at the Terrier Tournament in New Rochelle, New York. Four matches each are set for Saturday and Sunday.