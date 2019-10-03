Emmanuel Women Picked to Repeat as Conference Carolina Champs

Courtesy: Emmanuel Athletics
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Defending champion Emmanuel has been tabbed to repeat in the 2019-20 Conference Carolinas women’s swimming preseason poll released on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
It was an extremely close vote with Emmanuel narrowly taking the top spot with a total of 40 points. The Lions received four first-place votes to narrowly best second-place Barton in the preseason tally. Barton obtained two first-place votes and a total of 38 points. The final team to receive a first-place vote was Converse, who is third in the preseason poll with 32 points. The Valkyries picked up one first-place vote.
King was tabbed fourth in the preseason poll, while Chowan was picked fifth. Associate member for swimming Salem was selected sixth and Lees-McRae was seventh.
2019 Women’s Swimming Preseason Poll
|Team
|First Place
|Total
|1. Emmanuel
|4
|40
|2. Barton
|2
|38
|3. Converse
|1
|32
|4. King
|25
|5. Chowan
|23
|6. Salem
|17
|7. Lees-McRae
|14
2019-20 Women’s Swimmers to Watch
Barton
Nicola MacDonald, Jr., Durban, South Africa (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)
Kleanza Cathers, Jr., Kitimat, British Columbia (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)
Chowan
Marrissa Mann, So., London, Ontario, Canada
Grace Arredondo, Jr., Charleston, S.C.
Converse
Anna Pettus, Sr., Clover, S.C.
Victoria Fulton, So., Annapolis, Md.
Lisa Studstill, Sr., Decatur, Ga. (all-conference in 2019)
Mikki Nunn, So., Pilot Mountain, N.C. (all-conference in 2019)
Emmanuel
Julia Simioni, Jr. Concordia, Brazil (conference champion in 2019)
Karolina Ostojska, Sr., Warsaw, Poland (conference champion in 2019)
Natalie Hayes, So., Danville, Ky. (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year)
King
Macarena Martin Mayor, Sr., Alcala de Henares, Spain (all-conference in 2019)
Madi Matthews, Fr., Franklin, Pa.
Ashley Woods, Fr., Keller, Texas
Lees-McRae
Molly Layde, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.
Kayla Fleming, So., Prattville, Ala.
Sophia Vanderpool, Fr., Mount Pleasant, S.C.
Salem
Veronica Bolibaugh, Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa
Lauren Platz, So., Townsville, Australia
Chloe Smart, Fr., Crystal Brook, Australia
Leave a Reply