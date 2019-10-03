Emmanuel Women Picked to Repeat as Conference Carolina Champs

Courtesy: Emmanuel Athletics

GREENVILLE, S.C. – Defending champion Emmanuel has been tabbed to repeat in the 2019-20 Conference Carolinas women’s swimming preseason poll released on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.

It was an extremely close vote with Emmanuel narrowly taking the top spot with a total of 40 points. The Lions received four first-place votes to narrowly best second-place Barton in the preseason tally. Barton obtained two first-place votes and a total of 38 points. The final team to receive a first-place vote was Converse, who is third in the preseason poll with 32 points. The Valkyries picked up one first-place vote.

King was tabbed fourth in the preseason poll, while Chowan was picked fifth. Associate member for swimming Salem was selected sixth and Lees-McRae was seventh.

2019 Women’s Swimming Preseason Poll

Team First Place Total 1. Emmanuel 4 40 2. Barton 2 38 3. Converse 1 32 4. King 25 5. Chowan 23 6. Salem 17 7. Lees-McRae 14

2019-20 Women’s Swimmers to Watch

Barton

Nicola MacDonald, Jr., Durban, South Africa (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)

Kleanza Cathers, Jr., Kitimat, British Columbia (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Co-Swimmer of the Year)

Chowan

Marrissa Mann, So., London, Ontario, Canada

Grace Arredondo, Jr., Charleston, S.C.

Converse

Anna Pettus, Sr., Clover, S.C.

Victoria Fulton, So., Annapolis, Md.

Lisa Studstill, Sr., Decatur, Ga. (all-conference in 2019)

Mikki Nunn, So., Pilot Mountain, N.C. (all-conference in 2019)

Emmanuel

Julia Simioni, Jr. Concordia, Brazil (conference champion in 2019)

Karolina Ostojska, Sr., Warsaw, Poland (conference champion in 2019)

Natalie Hayes, So., Danville, Ky. (conference champion in 2019; 2019 Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year)

King

Macarena Martin Mayor, Sr., Alcala de Henares, Spain (all-conference in 2019)

Madi Matthews, Fr., Franklin, Pa.

Ashley Woods, Fr., Keller, Texas

Lees-McRae

Molly Layde, Jr., Kennesaw, Ga.

Kayla Fleming, So., Prattville, Ala.

Sophia Vanderpool, Fr., Mount Pleasant, S.C.

Salem

Veronica Bolibaugh, Fr., Oskaloosa, Iowa

Lauren Platz, So., Townsville, Australia

Chloe Smart, Fr., Crystal Brook, Australia