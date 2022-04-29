Four Records Fall On Opening Day of U.S. Masters Spring Nationals

2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

April 28- May 1, 2022

San Antonio, TX

SCY (25 yards)

The opening day of the 2022 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships featured just three events, but that didn’t stop the athletes from kicking things off with four new USMS records.

Day 1 in San Antonio included the 1000 free, 1650 free and mixed 400 free relay (contested in short course yards).

Arnaldo Perez, a member of the Sarasota Sharks, set a new Masters record in the men’s 60-64 1650 free, clocking in a time of 17:44.05. The previous record stood at 17:48.66, set by Andrew Bray in February 2019. Perez came in with a seed time of 17:51.00.

A trio of records fell during the mixed 400 free relay, including Erika Braun resetting a mark on the lead-off leg of the North Carolina Masters’ team.

Braun clocked 53.52, lowering her own record in the women’s 50-54 age group of 53.58 set earlier this year in late February.

The Lone Star Masters team added two new relay records in the event, breaking the marks in the 55+ age group (3:45.72) and the 65+ age group (3:56.07).

The previous record in the 55+ category was 3:48.60, set by the Plano Wetcats in 2012, while the 65+ mark stood at 4:01.24 from the Sarasota Sharks in April 2021.

The competition features numerous high-profile names, including U.S. Olympic medalists Josh Prenot and Josh Davis, who will get their schedules underway on Friday.