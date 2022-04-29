Greta Gidley Will Transfer from Michigan to D3 Hope College Next Season

Former University of Michigan swimmer Greta Gidley will transfer to Division III Hope College next fall. She swam one semester at Michigan, and hasn’t raced since December’s Minnesota Invitational.

Gidley is a Michigan native, attending Mercy Catholic High School in Farmington Hills near Detroit – only about 30 minutes from the Michigan campus. This move will take her a bit further from home to Holland, Michigan, on the opposite side of the state.

Gidley won a pair of individual state titles in Division I, for the state’s biggest schools, as a senior. Topping the 200 IM in 2:00.69 and the 500 free in 4:58.52.

Gidley swam her last race for Michigan at the mid-season Minnesota Invitational in December 2021. There, she placed 46th in the 100 free (51.89), 48th in the 200 free (1:51.85), and 50th in the 200 IM (2:06.22).

Best Times, Yards, High School vs. College

HS Best Freshman Year Best 50 free 23.12 23.87 100 free 49.58 51.35 200 free 1:48.69 1:51.85 500 free 4:57.09 4:58.52 100 breast 1:05.02 1:03.45 200 IM 2:00.18 2:06.22

The Hope College women placed 19th at last year’s NCAA Division III National Championship meet with a roster of seven swimmers and divers. That was the team’s best finish since the 2008-2009 season when they ranked 18th.

Gridley’s high school best times in the 100 free would have won last year’s NCAA Division III title, while her best times in the 200 free and 200 IM would have placed her in the top 3 in both races.

Among her freshman season times at Michigan, though, only her 100 breaststroke would have qualified for a scoring final at the national championship meet.

Hope’s lone scorer at last year’s D3 championship meet was freshman Sara Kraus, who placed 5th in the 200 back, 7th in the 100 back, and 15th in the 200 IM. Combined with an 11th-place finish in the 200 medley relay, that accounted for all 40 of Hope’s points at NCAAs.

Only one leg of that relay, breaststroke Emma Schaefer, is out of eligibility.

Gidley is one of a number of Michigan swimmers who have announced transfers or entered the NCAA transfer portal since the start of last season. From the women’s team, that includes Olympic gold medalist Maggie MacNeil, who will use her 5th year of eligibility at Cal next season, and All-American Sophie Housey, who has not yet announced where she will swim next season.