Former DivI Swimmer Livi Schmid Looking to Become 6th Person Ever to Swim Across Lake Wānaka

Livi Schmid, a former NCAA Division I swimmer, is gearing up for a new challenge in the aquatic world: swimming 44 kilometers (27 miles) across Lake Wānaka in New Zealand. If Schmid succeeds

Calling the challenge Liv to Swim, Schmid is taking on the feat to help raise money for freshwater conservation and future generations of swimmers. She is set to attempt the swim, which traverses the full length of the lake, later this month.

Throughout her training and preparations for the marathon swim, Schmid has been collecting donations for a few chosen organizations, including WAI Wānaka, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to ensuring the health of the community’s water and the wellbeing of the community for future generations.

In a conversation with WAI volunteer Georgie Hughes, Schmid spoke about her inspiration for taking on the challenge and supporting WAI Wanaka.

“I chose to raise money for WAI because of who they are and what they do for our lake,” Schmid said. “I am constantly inspired by their activism and work with farmers, schools, councils, and local groups to tackle biodiversity loss, improving water quality and fostering sustainable practices to help our community and lake.”

The fundraising will also go to support the Wānaka Swim Club, the local club where Schmid coaches young swimmers. So far, Schmid has raised nearly $8,000 of her $20,000 goal, which you can follow along here.

Originally from Northern Virginia in the U.S., Schmid has been living in Wānaka on New Zealand’s South Island for nearly two years now. She took up marathon swimming after wrapping up her collegiate career and moving to New Zealand.

“I love that her swim challenge highlights the way that swimming can enrich our lives well past high school and college competition,” Schmid’s mother Hope said.

Schmid enjoyed a successful competitive swimming career in the states before moving abroad. She was a Virginia state qualifier all four years, with the Rams winning the Virginia 6A State Championship in 2016. She was also a member of Nation’s Capital Swim Club’s national team.

Schmid went on to swim for the University of Denver, a Division I Mid-Major program, where she excelled in freestyle and backstroke. Denver’s women won the Summit League Championships all four years that Schmid was on the team.

You can keep up with Schmid’s journey and her final preparations on her Instagram page, @liv.toswim.