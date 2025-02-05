Luca Urlando, Olivia Bray Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week: Luca Urlando, Georgia

Georgia’s Luca Urlando, a fifth-year senior from Sacramento, Calif., closed out the dual season with four wins in the victory over Emory. In the 200 back, Urlando earned an NCAA A-cut with his personal-best time of 1:38.18, setting a Bauerle Pool record and posting the third-fastest time in program history. Earlier, he swam the first 50y freestyle of his collegiate career, where he recorded an NCAA B-cut of 19.34 to become the No. 3 performer in program history. Urlando also took first in the 200 IM (1:42.20) and led off the 200 medley relay with a season-best split of 20.55, helping the team earn an NCAA A-cut of 1:23.55, the fifth-fastest time in program history.

Men’s Diver of the Week: Bennett Greene, Tennessee

Tennessee’s Bennett Greene, a freshman from Lexington, N.C., swept the springboard events in the win at Duke. Greene won both events for the fourth consecutive meet and fifth time overall this season. Against the Blue Devils, he finished in the top spot on the 1-meter with a final score of 352.13 and on the 3-meter with a final score of 397.95.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Luke Corey, Florida

Florida’s Luke Corey, a freshman from Crofton, Md., earned two podium finishes in the dual meet against No. 25 Florida State. Corey won the first 1650 free title of his collegiate career with an NCAA B-cut time of 14:58.63. He was also runner-up in the 500 free with his time of 4:22.23.

Women’s Swimmer of the Week: Olivia Bray, Texas

Texas’ Olivia Bray, a graduate student from Daleville, Va., claimed five podium finishes over two meets to conclude the regular-season schedule for the Longhorns. In the win over No. 19 Texas A&M, Bray won the 200 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 1:52.68. She was also led off the winning 400 medley relay (3:29.73/51.56) and swam the anchor leg of the second-place 200 free relay (1:28.65/22.21). At the Sterkel Classic, Bray clocked in a pair of NCAA B-cut times to win the 200 free with a season-best time of 1:46.75 and the 200 back with a time of 1:53.31.

Women’s Diver of the Week: Camyla Monroy, Florida

Florida’s Camyla Monroy, a sophomore from Laz Paz, Mexico, won all three diving events in the dual meet against No. 25 Florida State. Monroy posted a season-best score of 324.68 on the 1-meter and registered a final score of 354.53 on the 3-meter for her third consecutive first-place finish. On platform, she captured first place with her top score of 301.95.

Women’s Freshman of the Week: Lillie Nesty, Texas

Texas’ Lillie Nesty, a freshman from Gainesville, Fla., helped the Longhorns finish the regular season at 7-1 in dual meets with the win over No. 19 Texas A&M. Nesty took first place in the 1000 free with a time of 9:35.01, the 11th-fastest time in program history. She also placed third in the 100 fly with an NCAA B-cut time of 52.62 and swam the third leg of the 200 free relay that finished second (1:28.65/22.06).