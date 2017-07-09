Follow the 2017 Dutch World Championships Team on Social Media

Get to know the competitors at the upcoming 2017 World Championships, hosted by Hungary in the capital city of Budapest.

Below, find the Twitter and Instagram pages for the Dutch Worlds team. You can also check out our report on their roster announcement from April.

The pool swimming portion of the 2017 World Championships begins on July 23rd, just over two weeks away, and will run until July 30th. 11 women and 8 men will make the trip to Budapest to compete for the Netherlands. Highlighting the 19-strong roster are Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Femke Heemskerk, two Dutch names who have kept the sprint tradition on the women’s side alive.

WOMEN’S TEAM Twitter Insta
Ranomi Kromowidjojo https://twitter.com/ranomikromo https://www.instagram.com/ranomikromo/
Femke Heemskerk https://twitter.com/FemkeHeemskerk https://www.instagram.com/femheemskerk/
Kira Toussaint https://twitter.com/kiratoussaint https://www.instagram.com/kiratoussaint/
Marrit Steenbergen https://twitter.com/marrit https://www.instagram.com/marritsteenbergen/
Maaike de Waard https://twitter.com/Maaike_de_Waard https://www.instagram.com/maaike_de_waard/
Kim Busch https://twitter.com/BuschKim https://www.instagram.com/kimbusch/
Maud van der Meer https://twitter.com/maudtjuu https://www.instagram.com/maudvdmeer/
Robin Neumann https://twitter.com/neumann_robin https://www.instagram.com/robin__n/
Esmee Vermeulen https://twitter.com/esmeevermeulen https://www.instagram.com/esmeevermeulen/
Marjolein Delno https://twitter.com/MarjoleinDelno https://www.instagram.com/marjoleindelno/
Tamara van Vliet https://twitter.com/TamaravanVliet_ https://www.instagram.com/tamaravanvliet/
MEN’S TEAM TWITTER INSTA
Arno Kamminga https://twitter.com/arnokamminga https://www.instagram.com/arnokamminga/
Jesse Puts https://www.instagram.com/jesseputs/
Mathys Goosen https://twitter.com/MathysG https://www.instagram.com/swim_mountain/
Ferry Weertman https://twitter.com/VeryFerryFast https://www.instagram.com/veryferryfast/
Kyle Stolk https://twitter.com/Kyle_Stolk https://www.instagram.com/kyle_stolk/
Maarten Brzoskowski https://twitter.com/Maarten__B https://www.instagram.com/maartenbrzoskowski/
Stan Pijnenburg https://twitter.com/Stan_pijnenburg https://www.instagram.com/stanpijnenburg96/
Ben Schwietert https://twitter.com/benschwietert https://www.instagram.com/benschwietert/

Fremdsprachen

Just make one post with all the teams social media maybe…?

Where are the world champ predictions?!!!

