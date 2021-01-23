Florida International Tops Miami In Crosstown Dual

Florida International vs. Miami (FL) (Women Only)

January 22, 2021

Norman Whitten Pool, Miami, Florida

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Full Results

Team Scores Women: FIU 159.5 – Miami 137.5



Florida International (FIU) claimed its third-straight dual meet victory over the University of Miami in a battle of women’s only programs.

FIU head coach Randy Horner said of the meet:

“It’s crazy to have our first dual meet of the season in January. Half of our team raced today for the first time since last March. I’m very happy with the way we handled the challenge. We raced hard and competed well against a city rival and I really like where we are as we prepare for Conference USA Championships next month.”

While FIU finished first in points, the two schools split event titles, with each team winning 8 of the 16 total races. The meet also featured the honoring of both team’s seniors.

FIU Seniors

Melannie Vargas

Rachel Foord

Rielly McNamara

University of Miami Seniors

Sydney Knapp

Carmen San Nicolas

Chandler Sensibaugh

Alaina Skellett

Zach Cooper (men’s diving)

FIU started the meet off strong, with the team of Julia Miranda, Sara Gyertanffy, Kelsie Campbell, and Lamija Medosevic taking first in the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:43.76.

Miami came back by winning the next two events. In the 1000 free Adrianna Cera finished first in 10:18.45. Cera would go on to sweep the distance events, winning the 500 free later in the meet in 5:00.25.

Continuing Miami’s winning streak was Savannah Barr in the 200 free. The freshman led FIU’s Stephanie Hussey by over a second, finishing in 1:49.32. After finishing second in the 100 free later in the meet, Barr would add a second event win, topping the field in the 100 fly. She edged out Julia Miranda to win the fly in 55.93.

While Miranda lost the 100 fly, she did claim an individual event win in the 100 backstroke. Miranda, along with teammate Michaela Trnkova finished with the two fastest times in the event, touching in 56.37 and 57.69, respectively.

Continuing the strong showing from Miami’s freshman class was Emma Sundstrand in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. She finished the 100 breast in 1:02.89 and held off a charging Delaine Goll in the 200 breast to win in 2:19.77.

Winning both sprint freestyles for FIU was Jasmine Nocentini. The defending Conference USA champion in both events, she finished the 50 free in 23.20 and the 100 free in 51.16.

After a third-place finish in the 100 back earlier in the meet, Miami senior Alaina Skellett. Skellett, who was a B-finalist in the event at the 2020 Atlantic Coast Championships last year, won the event in 2:03.92.

Finishing up the swimming portion of the meet, FIU’s team of Jasmine Nocentini, Julia Miranda, Kelsie Campbell, Lamija Medosevic won the 200 free relay in 1:33.72..

On the diving boards, FIU was dominant, with Mandy Song winning the 1-meter (332.78) and Maha Gouda winning the 3-meter (337.80). Miami’s Millie Haffety finished 2nd in both.