Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florian Wellbrock Withdraws From Berlin World Cup With Illness

Comments: 1

2023 WORLD AQUATICS SWIMMING WORLD CUP – BERLIN

Florian Wellbrock withdrew from the home Berlin stop of the 2023 Swimming World Cup because of “health issues” in recent days, according to his coach Bernd Berkhan.

Speaking with the German Swimming Federation’s Swim&More magazine, Berkhan discussed Wellbrock’s withdrawal. Wellbrock’s training partner Lukas Martens wound up pulling out of the final of the 400 free on Friday with the same apparent illness that had struck Wellbrock.

Martens was 4th in prelims of the 400 free in 3:50.61.

The two are the biggest stars of the German men’s team, though home fans still have something to cheer for on Saturday evening in the men’s distance races: Oliver Klemet and Sven Schwarz are the top two seeds in the 1500 free in the absence of their countrymates.

Illness has been an issue for Wellbrock at major meets more than once in recent years. A battle with COVID-19 cost him races at the European Championships in 2022.

Last year, ostensibly healthy again, he won gold medals in open water in the 5km and 10km races, though he missed the podium in the pool.

Berkhan’s group was scheduled to leave after the meet for a stop at the Sierra Nevada altitude training camp in Spain, a place that the German distance group has made a second home in recent years – to great success.

 

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lol
37 minutes ago

This dude be getting sick every meet

2
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!