Flickinger Switches to Small Training Group, Sees Big Returns (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

OMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Hali Flickinger had begun establishing a big lead off of the first 100, taking it out in a 1:00.89. By the 150 mark, Flickinger was ahead of the field by 2 seconds. Flickinger went on to win by over 5 seconds with a blistering 2:07.21.

The race for second was on in the last 50, but 16-year-old Regan Smith came out for the silver in a 2:11.34. Taking third right behind Smith was Megan Kingsley, in a 2:11.63. Right behind the top three was in fourth was Olympian Kelsi Dahlia (2:12.35).