Flickinger Switches to Small Training Group, Sees Big Returns (Video)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.
OMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS
- Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59
- Hali Flickinger – 2:07.21
- Regan Smith – 2:11.34
- Megan Kingsley – 2:11.63
Hali Flickinger had begun establishing a big lead off of the first 100, taking it out in a 1:00.89. By the 150 mark, Flickinger was ahead of the field by 2 seconds. Flickinger went on to win by over 5 seconds with a blistering 2:07.21.
The race for second was on in the last 50, but 16-year-old Regan Smith came out for the silver in a 2:11.34. Taking third right behind Smith was Megan Kingsley, in a 2:11.63. Right behind the top three was in fourth was Olympian Kelsi Dahlia (2:12.35).
Leave a Reply