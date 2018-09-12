First Wisconsin HS Poll Has Middleton And Madison Edgewood On Top

The first WISCA (Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) Poll of the 2018-19 season for the girls is out, with Middleton ranked first in Division 1 and Madison Edgewood ranked first in Division 2.

Division 1 Top 5

Middleton Sun Prairie Verona Area-Mount Horeb Brookfield East Waukesha West-Catholic Memor

Division 2 Top 5

Madison Edgewood Seymour New Berlin Eisenhower Whitnall Monona Grova

Although the season just started, Waukesha South-Catholic Memorial is the only school currently ranked in a top 5 position in Division 1 that finished within the top 5 at last year’s State Championship meet. Last year’s Division 1 winner, Madison West is currently unlisted, which means they haven’t submitted any results for the 2018 season yet.

In Division 2 the same is true for Monona Grove who is currently ranked 5th, after finishing last season in the top spot in Division 2.

To see last year’s State Championship Meet results, click here.

Weekly polls are computer generated at midnight each Sunday and based on the Top Times. Individuals are scored in their top two scoring events only.

Points are awarded as follows

Individuals: 1st=30 pts. / 30th=1 point (1 point increments)

Relays: 1st=60 pts. / 30th=2 points (2 point increments)