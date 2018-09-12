Fijian Swimmer Matelita Buadromo Awarded Scholarship For Olympic Prep

Fijian swimmer Matelita Buadromo was awarded a scholarship from the International Olympic Committee during the worldwide Olympic Partner Fiji Launch at the Asco Motors Showroom.

According to the Fiji Sun, Joseph Rodan Snr, president of the Fiji Olympic Committee, stated that the scholarships are provided to help athletes qualify for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Buadromo is the Fijian record holder in the long course 200, 400, 800, and 1500m freestyles. Along with her freestyle prowess she also holds individual national records in the 200m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 200m IM, and 400m IM.

In the short course pool she mirrors her freestyle and IM records, also holding marks in the 200m breaststroke and 100m butterfly.

Buadromo already has major international experience under her belt having competed for Fiji at two Olympic Games (2012, 2016), and every World Championships between 2012 and the present date.

Buaromo’s best times (long course):

200m freestyle: 2:05.05

400m freestyle: 4:30.49

800m freestyle: 9:25.23

200m backstroke: 2:27.00

100m breaststroke: 1:14.70

200m breaststroke: 2:44.01

200m IM: 2:23.67

While Buadromo has the experience, she has yet to achieve an Olympic qualifying time, which is one of the reasons that she’s been awarded this scholarship.

“Based on criteria that FASNOC (Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee) has put down, it is based on their performances and contribution towards sports and likelihood for them achieving the qualifying standards for the 2020 Olympic Games,” Rodan said. “This will help the athletes to reach the qualifying standards, which means travelling overseas and getting the necessary training.”

Besides Buadromo, three-time national triple jump champion Eugene Vollmer and table tennis competitor Sally Yee were also awarded the scholarships in hopes of representing Fiji at the 2020 Olympic Games.