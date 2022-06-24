Farida Osman Takes 0.01 Off Her African Record In 50 Fly Final

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: 24.43, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships

(SWE) – 2014 Swedish Championships Championship Record: 24.60, Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) –2017 Budapest

(SWE) –2017 Budapest 2019 World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) – 25.02

In the finals of the women’s 50 fly at the 2022 World Championships, fourth-place finisher Farida Osman took 0.01 seconds off her previous African record time to set a new record of 25.38.

Osman was the bronze medalist in this event at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, swimming a 25.39 in 2017 and a 25.47 on 2019. Although she ended her medal-winning streak today and missed the podium, she went fastest that she’s ever been in this event.

The Egyptian now has the top 36 African performances in the history of the women’s 50 fly.

Top 5 African Performances, Women’s 50 Fly:

This isn’t Osman’s first African record of the meet, as she previously broke the 100 fly African record. She finished seventh in the finals of the event, clocking a time of 57.66. She took 0.01 seconds off of Erin Gallagher’s previous record of 57.67, just like how she took 0.01 seconds off of her own record in the 50 fly.

As a 27-year-old veteran, Osman so far is two-for-two in personal best times, which highlights her incredible longevity in the sport.