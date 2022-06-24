Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Farida Osman Takes 0.01 Off Her African Record In 50 Fly Final

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

  1. Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 24.95
  2. Melanie Henique (FRA), 25.31
  3. Zhang Yufei (CHN), 25.32
  4. Farida Osman (EGY), 25.38
  5. Claire Curzan (USA), 25.43
  6. Torri Huske (USA), 25.45
  7. Marie Wattel (FRA), 25.79
  8. Maaike de Waard (NED), 25.85

In the finals of the women’s 50 fly at the 2022 World Championships, fourth-place finisher Farida Osman took 0.01 seconds off her previous African record time to set a new record of 25.38.

Osman was the bronze medalist in this event at both the 2017 and 2019 World Championships, swimming a 25.39 in 2017 and a 25.47 on 2019. Although she ended her medal-winning streak today and missed the podium, she went fastest that she’s ever been in this event.

The Egyptian now has the top 36 African performances in the history of the women’s 50 fly.

Top 5 African Performances, Women’s 50 Fly:

  1. Farida Osman (EGY) – 25.38 (2022)
  2. Farida Osman (EGY) – 25.39 (2017)
  3. Farida Osman (EGY) – 25.46 (2022)
  4. Farida Osman (EGY) – 25.47 (2019)
  5. Farida Osman (EGY) – 25.48 (2018)

This isn’t Osman’s first African record of the meet, as she previously broke the 100 fly African record. She finished seventh in the finals of the event, clocking a time of 57.66. She took 0.01 seconds off of Erin Gallagher’s previous record of 57.67, just like how she took 0.01 seconds off of her own record in the 50 fly.

As a 27-year-old veteran, Osman so far is two-for-two in personal best times, which highlights her incredible longevity in the sport.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Yanyan Li

Yanyan Li

Yanyan is from Madison, New Jersey and spent the majority of her life there. Although she wasn't the greatest competitive swimmer, she learned more about the sport of swimming through scoring countless dual meets, being a timer, and keeping track of her teammates' best times for three years as a …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!