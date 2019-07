Falso Positivo Kira Toussaint: Arrivano Le Scuse Del Direttore Esecutivo FINA

View this post on Instagram

Love being here!! I’m competing at the world championships and it is a bit more special for me this time. In the beginning of this year I didn’t think I would be able to compete here at all. Maybe what I’ve learnt is how much I love doing what I do, and started enjoying and appreciating the process more! #elknadeelheeftznvoordeel • This morning Cornel Marculescu, the executive director of @fina1908, came up to me to personally apologize to me on FINA’s behalf. I really appreciated it. • For now I really want to leave all this behind me and just enjoy racing and being here!! #letsgo💪🏼