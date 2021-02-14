Fabio Dalu Shatters NCAA DII Record with 14:55 Mile, 1st DII Swimmer Sub-15:00

GLVC Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

McKendree sophmore Fabio Dalu capped his tremendous meet with his best swim yet, winning the 1650 free in a new NCAA DII record. Dalu clocked a 14:55.42 to become the first DII swimmer in history to break 15 minutes in the event. It also completed a clean sweep for Dalu, complete with GLVC meet records in all 4 of his events, and McKendree team records, and even an NCAA DII record.

Dalu dominated the mile tonight, having lapped everyone in the field by the 1300 mark. He swam a strongly-paced race, splitting 4:27.23 on the first 500, followed by a 4:32.40 on the 2nd 500, for an 8:59.63 at the 1000 mark. That 1000 split was extremely close to Dalu’s 1000 time on Day 1 of the meet, 8:57.35, which was a GLVC record and just off the NCAA DII record of 8:56.75. Dalu then split 4:35.33 on the 3rd 500, and brought the race home in 1:20.46 on the final 150 yards, which is 4:28.20 500 pace. The swim marked a personal best for Dalu by nearly 7 seconds.

The previous NCAA DII record was 12 years old, held, coincidentally by Drury swimmer Mitch Snyder from the 2009 NCAA DII Championships. Snyder’s record was 15:00.51, marking an astonishing 5.09 seconds taken off that record by Dalu. Dalu now leads the NCAA DII this year by 33 seconds.

Dalu also swam personal bests in the 500 free (4:21.03), 1000 free (8:57.35), and 400 IM (3:47.37) this weekend, all of which lead NCAA DII swimmers this year.