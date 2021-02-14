Winter Juniors Qualifier Reagan Jaco Commits to UC Davis (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

6’1” high school senior Reagan Jaco from Cypress, Texas has announced her commitment to the University of California, Davis for 2021-22.

“I chose UC DAVIS for the amazing opportunity to swim and study at such an incredible university. The education I will receive will allow me many opportunities in my future. I am beyond excited!”

Jaco attends Cy-Fair High School where she is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. She does her year-round swimming with the club team Swim Streamline at Northampton (SSAN) and is a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 back and 200 back.

At the 2020 Texas UIL 6A State Championships, she placed 13th in the 100 back (57.08). She also anchored the HOCF 200 free relay (24.24) in prelims. As a freshman in 2018 she finished 10th in the 100 back 56.48 and anchored the 6th-place 200 free relay (24.01). Her best 100 free, 100/200 back, and 100/200 fly times all come from spring 2018. She competed at 2019 NCSA Summer Championship in the 50/100/200 back and 50/100 fly. In December, she swam the 100/200 back and 100 fly at 2020 18&U Winter Championships and finaled in the 100/200 back.

Top SCY times:

50 back – 26.73

100 back – 56.00

200 back – 2:00.92

100 fly – 56.35

200 fly – 2:11.25

50 free – 24.41

100 free – 52.86

Jaco and fellow Texan Renata Saenz will be the only non-Californians on the Aggies’ roster next fall. Sasha Soroosh has also committed to the UCD class of 2025. Jaco’s best times would have scored for the Aggies at 2020 MPSF Championships in the B finals of the 100 back and 200 back and the C final of the 100 fly.

