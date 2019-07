Evgenia Chikunova, El Nuevo Prodigio Ruso De 14 Años, 2:21 En 200 Braza

Italy Maintains Hold Atop Euro Juniors Medals Table After Day 2 Isabel Gose as been a part of all 4 German gold-medal winning results, though Italy still holds a narrow 1-bronze lead heading into day 3.

Germans Nab Meet Record in Mixed 4 x 100 Free Relay at European Jr Champs The team of Rafael Miroslaw, Artem Selin, Maya Tobehn, and Isabel Gose combined for a time of 3:28.43, 7/100ths under the former record.