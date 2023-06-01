Euro Juniors Medalist Tobias Schulrath (GER) Commits To Florida State For 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tobias Schulrath, a butterfly specialist from Hamburg, Germany, will join the Florida State swimming squad come fall 2023.

Schulrath has already built quite the resume on the national and international stages for Germany. At the 2021 European Junior Championships, Schulrath placed second in the 50 butterfly, producing a time of 23.72.

He also owns a blistering best time of 52.64 in the LCM 100 fly, which converts down to 46.16 in short course yards. That came at the Eindhoven Qualification Meet in early April.

Most recently, Schulrath competed at the Berlin Swim Open in late April where he had three top-eight finishes, including setting a personal best of 50.57 in the 100 free. He also placed second in the 50 fly (23.87) and fourthth in the 100m fly (53.32).

Top Times:

LCM SCM SCY Conversion 50 free 23.53 23.05 20.47 100 free 50.57 50.19 44.11 50 fly 23.72 23.78 20.73 100 fly 52.64 54.24 46.16

Florida State had three swimmers and one diver qualify for the 2023 NCAA Championships. At the 2023 ACC Championships, the Seminole men finished sixth, with Yordan Yanchev leading the way with a third-place finish in the 500 free, an eighth-place showing in the 1650 free and 13th-place finish in the 200 free (1:33.92).

Based on Schulrath’s long course butterfly abilities, he has the potential to be a scoring factor and relay contributor for FSU upon his arrival next season. Schulrath adds to the existing 2023 FSU men’s recruiting class including Mehdi El Aoufir, Jack Stokvis, Nico Cecchi, Andrew Rich, Mathew Iverson, and Matthew Koziol. Koziol, Cecchi, Stokvis, and Aoufir are all current Florida residents, while Schulrath will become the first announced international recruit for the FSU men’s class of 2023.

Iverson, who hails from the Scottsdale Aquatic Club, is a catch for FSU as their fastest recruit of the class thus far. He is versatile, excelling in the freestyle, backstroke, and IM events, and is also a two-time 2022 Arizona High School State Champion in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke.

