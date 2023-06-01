Global Growth With Environmental Focus

Courtesy of Malmsten, a SwimSwam partner.

The Swedish company Malmsten has a history of being environmentally conscious. To produce products and services that are resource-efficient with the least possible impact on the environment is a top priority. Through the recycling and reuse of materials natural resources are better preserved. Solar panels on the Malmsten headquarters buildings help us reach our environmental goals.

Simon Percy, Vice President of Malmsten USA, shares the same view on sustainability and gives us some good examples for recycling and reusing lane lines.

Save on packaging. From the inception of Malmsten, Inc, the US subsidiary recycling was part of the ethos. For example, the boxes used have multiple lives. They start at the disc molder to store inventory; when those discs are turned into lane lines, those boxes get loaded with finished lane lines and shipped out. We deliver the lane lines locally and reclaim those boxes for another round.

This is an excellent example of an environmentally friendly, economically sound action. Boxes are expensive. Using them more than once makes economic sense.

The Problem

What happens when a truckload of lane lines are replacing an equal volume of old lane lines?

What could we do to offset that problem?

Recycling should be easy and financially viable. Most people can agree that the less we waste or put into the landfill, the better off we will be. It is less likely to happen if doing that is expensive. If recycling your old lane lines means shipping them to Arizona, then the value is zero at that point. Recycling can be good for the bottom line. Donating used discs to a University art department that is also a 501 C 3 might have some tax advantages. Please consult your accountant on that one!

There are many great answers to reducing the number of old lane lines going into landfills. Our goal in sharing this is to start a conversation around Recycling. The more shared ideas, the more likely you are to find one that connects with your community and might inspire you to think, “I could do that”, and then do it.

About Malmsten

From Swimmers for Swimmers – with a passion for aquatics

Malmsten was established in Phoenix Arizona, in 2020, by former swimmers Mikael Orn and Simon Percy.

Mikael and Simon both swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson. Two different career paths and now teaming up in Malmsten Inc. Mikael was one of Tommy Malmsten´s most successful swimmers and swam for Arizona State under Ron Johnson 1980 – 1984. He was the NCAA Champion 1983 in 200 yards freestyle and bronze medalist in the 1984 Olympic Games.

In assuming leadership of Malmsten Inc., Mikael brings to bear his extensive experience as an IBM executive. He is a hands-on business le ader with a track record of innovation, leading to market expansion and patents.

Simon swam for the New Zealand National Team from 1990 to 1994 including the 1990 Commonwealth Games, 1991 World Championships and 1992 Barcelona Olympics. Simon swam for ASU from 1991 to 1994, representing the university at the NCAA and becoming an All Ameri can and Academic All American. Graduating in 1994 with a Bachelor of Science.

Since 1994, aside from his business career, Simon has coached swimming, including a return to Arizona State as an Assistant coach from 2006 to 2011. During the 2008 financial crisis, which forced ASU to cut the men’s swimming program, Simon teamed up with Mikael Orn, and other Alumni, securing funds to assure the future of Men’s Swimming at ASU, which thrives today under head coach Bob Bowman. A unique achievement in the Swimming community.

Malmsten USA is a subsidiary of Malmsten AB – the Global Leader in Racing Lane Lines and Official Supplier to World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics. Malmsten USA produces Classic PRO™ and Gold PRO® Racing Lane Lines for all of the American markets in accordance with Original Malmsten specifications.

Malmsten line of products also includes other Official World Aquatics and PanAm Aquatics equipment such as Water Polo Goals, Water Polo Field of Play, Open Water Finishing Lines as well as a proven range of pool construction equipment.

Our mission: “With a longstanding passion for aquatics, we design, produce and distribute high-end pool equipment with functionality, dura bility and the environment in focus” – Mikael Orn, CEO Malmsten Inc.

