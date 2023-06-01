2023 BOTR IMer Sienna Karp Changes Commitment From Penn State To Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sienna Karp, a versatile medley and breaststroke specialist from Bethesda, Md., has changed her collegiate commitment to the United States Air Force Academy for the fall of 2023.

Karp, who competes for All Star Aquatics in club swimming and recently wrapped up her HS career at Walter Junior High School, had initially committed to Penn State.

I am very excited to announce my acceptance to continue my academic and athletic careers at the United States Air Force Academy.

Karp was featured in the “Best of the Rest” section of SwimSwam’s re-rank of the girls’ recruiting class of 2023, having hit some sizeable best times earlier this year.

At the Metro Championships in February, she produced a time of 1:57.70 in the 200 IM, putting her within eight-tenths of the 2023 NCAA cut line. She also swam to a best time of 1:01.25 in the 100 breast.

Two weeks later, Karp finished off her high school career with a flourish, setting new Maryland State (MPSSAA) 4A/3A records in the girls’ 200 IM (2:01.15) and 100 breast (1:01.54) to win a pair of individual titles.

She also set a lifetime best of 4:15.63 in the 400 IM at the 2022 Winter Junior Championships – East this past December, and her best time of 2:14.6 in the 200 breast from 2021 joins the 200 IM and 100 breast in giving her three SCY events under the current Junior Nationals cut.

Best SCY Times:

200 IM – 1:57.70

400 IM – 4:15.63

100 breast – 1:01.25

200 breast – 2:14.64

50 free – 23.52

100 free – 52.23

200 free – 1:50.78

500 free – 4:58.98

In the long course pool, Karp has set new personal bests of 2:16.83 in the 200 IM and 4:52.41 in the 400 IM so far in 2023, both under the 2023 U.S. Open qualifying standard.

Karp will make an immediate impact for Air Force next season, as her best time in the 200 IM is just .01 shy of what it took to win the Mountain West Conference title in 2023 (the winner, SDSU’s Kristina Murphy, was a senior). Karp will also immediately figure into the ‘A’ final of the 100 breast and 400 IM.

The Falcons have a large incoming class this fall, featuring Jessie McNeil, Catherine Dean, Kristen Lee, Audrey Laganelli, Amber Martin, Sophia Pedersoli, Ryan Mills, Kat Putchinksi, Natalie Gembicki, and Naomi Furman.

