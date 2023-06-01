British Divers Confirmed For World Champions & European Games Double

Across a summer that will see the crucial first Olympic quota spots up for grabs, on top of world and European titles and valuable top-level competition experience, a world-class cohort of 11 athletes has been selected for the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, with the diving programme taking place from 14th-22nd July at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool.

Eight of the 11 won either a European or Commonwealth crown in 2022, including Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Matty Lee, while Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson, Noah Williams, Anthony Harding and Dan Goodfellow – all who stood on international podiums last summer – are also gearing up for another Worlds outing.

Kyle Kothari, meanwhile, is set for his maiden World Championship appearance after an outstanding victory in the Men’s 10m Platform at the British Diving Championships last week, with Yasmin Harper and Jordan Houlden rewarded for superb national displays – including a hat-trick of springboard golds for Harper – by securing a place on the plane to Japan.

The unprecedented current strength in depth of British Diving means that the 14-person team heading to Rzeszow, Poland to represent Team GB in the third European Games has an eye-opening level of quality and experience too.

Two-time Olympian Grace Reid and World Championship medallist James Heatly are among that group, as well as a clutch of young talents making their mark on the international stage, including Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and Amy Rollinson – who featured at all three senior majors in 2022 – and World Junior medallists Maisie Bond and Robbie Lee. There is also a welcome return to the international fold for Ross Haslam, who has overcome several injury setbacks in recent years with remarkable commitment and drive.

Last year’s World Championships in Budapest were British Diving’s most successful in history, thanks to a haul of six medals – three of them from record-breaker Jack Laugher, with one alongside synchro partner Anthony Harding.

This time around, the British team will be targeting more success against the world’s best, while also aiming to lock down quota spots for Paris 2024 across the Olympic events of the men’s and women’s individual 3m springboard and 10m platform, as well as the men’s and women’s synchro contests in both. There are also quota spots up for grabs to the winner of each individual Olympic event at the European Games.