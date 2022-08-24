Katence Putchinski, with Futures Cuts in All Strokes, Verbals to Air Force

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Katence Putchinski, a senior at Rockwall High School in Texas, has verbally committed to the U.S. Air Force Academy for the fall of 2023.

“I am ecstatic to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the United States Air Force Academy!! I want to take a moment to thank my coaches, teachers, parents, and peers that push me every day to be better! GO FALCONSI chose Air Force because it is the perfect mix of academic and athletic excellence. From the moment I stepped foot on campus, I felt the support of my future teammates and coaches. Attending the Air Force Academy affords me the opportunity to serve my country while also excelling in both the classroom and the pool. I am honored to be chosen to swim with such fine women.”

Putchinski said that she is particularly excited to train with Air Force coach Colleen Murphy, the same person her current coach, Tom Applegate, swam under at Truman.

Putchinski was a state qualifier in the 200 IM in 10th and 11th grade. She also swims club for the Rockwall Aquatics Center for Excellence. At the 2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series in College Station, Putchinski finished 8th in the 400 IM, 15th in the 200 IM, 20th in the 100 back, and 23rd in the 200 back.

Putchinski has Futures cuts in the 500 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM. At the 2022 Futures Championships in College Station, she made C-finals in the 200m fly, finishing 18th; the 400m IM, finishing 19th; and 200m breast, finishing 24th.

Best short-course yards times:

500 free: 5:02.33

200 back: 2:03.48

200 breast: 2:20.85

200 IM: 2:05.03

400 IM: 4:22.20

The U.S. Air Force Academy’s women’s team is a member of Mountain West conference. At the 2022 Mountain West Women’s Championships, the Air Force women finished 7th out of 9 teams. Had Putchinski competed in that meet, she would’ve placed 7th in the 400 IM, the highest-performing Air Force swimmer in that event. In addition, Putchinski would’ve made the C finals in the 200 back, 200 breast, and 200 IM.

Even though she has a year left of high school, Putchinski already has potential as one of the top IMers on the team. In 2021-22, Putchinski would’ve clocked the 2nd-fastest 400 IM time on the team, behind then-freshman Ella Martin’s 4:21.84. Similarly, Putchinski would have had the 3rd-fastest 200 IM time of the season, behind Martin’s 2:04.10 and freshman Corbyn Cormack’s 1:59.40.

This year, the Air Force Academy is bringing in a number of women who could also boost the IM program, including Hanani Dona, who swims 2:03.80 200 IM and 4:21.80 400 IM.

Putchinski joins Ryan Mills, Jessie McNeil, Natalie Gembicki, and Naomi Furman in the Air Force class of 2023.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.