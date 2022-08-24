Futures Qualifier Sophie Schuetze Verbals to Cincinnati

Sophie Schuetze, a senior at Grosse Pointe South High School in Michigan, has verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati.

“I am so proud to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Cincinnati! Thank you to Coach Mandy, Michelle, Joey, and Scott for this incredible opportunity. I chose UC because it fits with my needs in a school and swim program. The athlete facilities are stunning, the team is fun and hard-working, and the campus is lively with other big sports. The coaches are motivated to elevate the program, and I want to be part of the success. GO BEARCATS!”

At the 2021 Girls Michigan High School Division 2 Championships, Schuetze finished 3rd in the 100 fly and 4th in the 200 IM. She also swam the fly leg of the 2nd-place 200 medley relay and the leading leg of the silver-winning 400 free relay.

Schuetze is also a Michigan Swimming Athlete Representative for USA Swimming. She swims club for the Grosse Pointe Gators. She placed 23rd in the 200m fly at the 2021 Futures Championships in Huntsville. She has Futures cuts in the 200 fly and 200 IM.

Best short-course yards times:

100 fly: 55.68

200 fly: 2:04.17

200 IM: 2:06.38

400 IM: 4:33.38

The University of Cincinnati is a member of the American Athletic Conference. At the 2022 AAC Women’s Championships, Cincinnati finished 4th out of 5 teams. If Schuetze had swam at that meet with her best times, she would’ve made the B final in the 100 fly and 200 fly.

Schuetze has the opportunity to add depth to Cincinnati’s fly program, which suffered the loss of Victoria Hunt, who had the 2nd-fastest 100 fly on the team last season, and Camryn Streid, who had the 2nd-fastest 200 fly. In fact, Schuetze’s best times would’ve given her the 2nd-fastest 100 fly and 3rd-fastest 200 fly on the team in the 2021-22 season.

Schuetze will be joining the team in the fall of 2023. She joins breaststroker Peyton Powell, IMer Stella Brofford, and freestyler Sonja Aarsvold so far in Cincinnati’s recruiting class.