Erika Brown Rips 21.33 50 Free in SEC Prelims to Set Meet Record

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 19 – Saturday, February 23
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, University of Georgia, Athens, Georgia (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas A&M Women (3x), Florida men (6x)(results)
- Live results
- Live Video – SEC Network
- Championship Central
Easily taking the top time in the women’s 50 free this morning on Day 2 of the SEC Championships was Tennessee junior Erika Brown. She clocked a time of 21.33, setting a new meet record and going over three tenths quicker than anyone else.
Brown’s time cleared the old meet record by just a hundredth, erasing the 21.34 meet record set in 2011 by former Auburn swimmer Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace. She also broke the pool record, a 21.54 done by former Georgia Bulldog Olivia Smoliga in 2014, and moves up to #7 all-time in this event. Her old best time of 21.39 from this meet last year ranked her #8 all-time and she jumps ahead of Vanderpool-Wallace.
ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 50 FREE
- Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
- Simone Manuel 21.17
- Olivia Smoliga 21.21
- Lara Jackson 21.27
- Liz Li 21.28
- Farida Osman 21.32
- Erika Brown 21.33
- Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34
Brown is the favorite going into tonight’s finals session, well ahead of this morning’s 2nd-best swimmer, Arkansas’s Anna Hopkin (21.70).
