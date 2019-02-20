Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Erika Brown Rips 21.33 50 Free in SEC Prelims to Set Meet Record

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Easily taking the top time in the women’s 50 free this morning on Day 2 of the SEC Championships was Tennessee junior Erika Brown. She clocked a time of 21.33, setting a new meet record and going over three tenths quicker than anyone else.

Brown’s time cleared the old meet record by just a hundredth, erasing the 21.34 meet record set in 2011 by former Auburn swimmer Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace. She also broke the pool record, a 21.54 done by former Georgia Bulldog Olivia Smoliga in 2014, and moves up to #7 all-time in this event. Her old best time of 21.39 from this meet last year ranked her #8 all-time and she jumps ahead of Vanderpool-Wallace.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 50 FREE

  1. Abbey Weitzeil 21.12
  2. Simone Manuel 21.17
  3. Olivia Smoliga 21.21
  4. Lara Jackson 21.27
  5. Liz Li 21.28
  6. Farida Osman 21.32
  7. Erika Brown 21.33
  8. Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34

Brown is the favorite going into tonight’s finals session, well ahead of this morning’s 2nd-best swimmer, Arkansas’s Anna Hopkin (21.70).

