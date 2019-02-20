Erika Brown Rips 21.33 50 Free in SEC Prelims to Set Meet Record

2019 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Easily taking the top time in the women’s 50 free this morning on Day 2 of the SEC Championships was Tennessee junior Erika Brown. She clocked a time of 21.33, setting a new meet record and going over three tenths quicker than anyone else.

Brown’s time cleared the old meet record by just a hundredth, erasing the 21.34 meet record set in 2011 by former Auburn swimmer Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace. She also broke the pool record, a 21.54 done by former Georgia Bulldog Olivia Smoliga in 2014, and moves up to #7 all-time in this event. Her old best time of 21.39 from this meet last year ranked her #8 all-time and she jumps ahead of Vanderpool-Wallace.

ALL-TIME TOP PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 50 FREE

Abbey Weitzeil 21.12 Simone Manuel 21.17 Olivia Smoliga 21.21 Lara Jackson 21.27 Liz Li 21.28 Farida Osman 21.32 Erika Brown 21.33 Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace 21.34

Brown is the favorite going into tonight’s finals session, well ahead of this morning’s 2nd-best swimmer, Arkansas’s Anna Hopkin (21.70).