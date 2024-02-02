Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Entry Book Published For 2024 World Championships

2024 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

With pool swimming action kicking off on February 11th, the official entry book has been published for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships.

Official Entries for 2024 World Aquatics Championships

Peruse to find out in which races you’ll see your favorite swimmers and also check out our preview index for in-depth analysis on every race.

SwimSwam Preview Index

Although these championships will be missing the likes of World Record holders Leon Marchand of France, David Popovici of Romania and Mollie O’Callaghan of Australia, there is still a plethora of talent about to descend upon Doha, Qatar.

For instance, reigning world champion Cameron McEvoy of Australia will try to repeat as gold medalist in the men’s 50m free while Tunisia’s Ahmed Hafnaoui will attempt to carry his momentum from winning gold in both the men’s 800m and 1500m freestyles in Fukuoka.

Among the women, we’ll see dynamic Kate Douglass take on a massive program including the 50m free, 100m free, 100m breast, 200m breast, 50m fly and 200m IM, the latter of which she won gold last year.

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom is sticking to her bread-and-butter sprints, ready to fend off challengers to potential repeat titles in the 50m free and 50m fly

Here’s a quick refresher on gold medalists from 2023 and whether or not the champions are entered this time around.

Men’s Event Reigning Gold Medalist
Entered in the Event in Doha
50 Free Cameron McEvoy (AUS) Yes
100 Free Kyle Chalmers (AUS) No
200 Free Matt Richards (GBR) No
400 Free Sam Short (AUS) No
800 Free Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) Yes
1500 Free Ahmed Hafnaoui (TUN) Yes
50 Back Hunter Armstrong (USA) Yes
100 Back Ryan Murphy (USA) No
200 Back Hubert Kos (HUN) No
50 Breast Qin Haiyang (CHN) No
100 Breast Qin Haiyang (CHN) No
200 Breast Qin Haiyang (CHN) No
50 Fly Thomas Ceccon (ITA) No
100 Fly Maxime Grousseet (FRA) No
200 Fly Leon Marchand (FRA) No
200 IM Leon Marchand (FRA) No
400 M Leon Marchand (FRA) No

 

Women’s Event Reigning Gold Medalist Entered in the Event in Doha
50 Free Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Yes
100 Free Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) No
200 Free Mollie O’Callaghan (AUS) No
400 Free Ariarne Titmus (AUS) No
800 Free Katie Ledecky (USA) No
1500 Free Katie Ledecky (USA) No
50 Back Kaylee McKeown (AUS) No
100 Back Kaylee McKeown (AUS) No
200 Back Kaylee McKeown (AUS) No
50 Breast Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) Yes
100 Breast Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) Yes
200 Breast Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA) No
50 Fly Sarah Sjostrom (SWE) Yes
100 Fly Zhang Yufei (CHN) No
200 Fly Summer McIntosh (CAN) No
200 IM Kate Douglass (USA) Yes
400 M Summer McIntosh (CAN) No

 

1
Philipp
20 minutes ago

Will there be a Pick-Em Contest?

2
0
