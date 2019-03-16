Energy Standard Sfida USA-A Breve Il Team Italy ISL Con Pellegrini

L’Energy Standard Club, di proprietà di Konstantin Grigorishin (proprietario della International Swimming League) ha annunciato la sua squadra ISL.
Grigorishin è il principale azionista di Energy Standard Group, che sponsorizza il team di nuoto Energy Standard Club.
È stato il volto principale (e finanziatore) della International Swimming League, e ora possiede uno dei quattro club europei della stagione inaugurale del campionato.
L’ISL prevede 4 club europei e 4 club con sede negli Stati Uniti.
Il team di Energy Standard ISL ha annunciato cinque atleti firmatari dei contratti: Femke Heemskerk, Ilya Shymanovich, Danas Rapsys, Emily Seebohm e Kierra Smith.
James Gibson, capo allenatore dell’Energy Standard Club, ha lanciato il guanto di sfida attraverso il suo profilo Instagram:
So happy with our @iswimleague Team Announcements. In 2017 @energystandard became one of the only Teams in history to beat the USA in a Team competition and we will look to build on this with these great swimmers in 2019. 🔥🔥 . . Welcome back @femheemskerk @danas.rapsys . . Welcome @emcbomb @ilya_shymanovich @kierrasmith . . . 📸 @minekasapoglu
Ricordando che durante l’evento a Roma nel 2017, Energy Standard battè gli Stati Uniti, Gibson si mostra pronto a formare e costruire la squadra più forte del 2019.
Sempre attraverso Instagram, Federica Pellegrini lascia presagire di essere la prossima ad annunciare la squadra.
Il Team Italy sembra pronto per essere presentato al mondo:
The best news I could receive!! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻😊😊The team Italy will be there !🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 And we will be very strong !! I will keep you updated on the next news !! I am very happy !!🎉🎉🎉🎉 #readytofight 😈😈 #ISL @iswimleague • • • 🏊 #swimming #toptags #swim #water #crowd #score #sports #fitness #gym #train #health #healthy #swimmingpool #swimmer #watersport #advertising #fit #swimsuit #fast #fun #relaxing #floating #somuchfun #excerise #swimmers #blue #chlorine
“La migliore notizia che potessi ricevere! La squadra italiana ci sarà. E saremo davvero forti! Vi aggiornerò sulle prossime novità! Sono davvero felice!”
