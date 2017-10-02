Emily Eastin No Longer on Michigan’s Roster

After competing for the Wolverines as a freshman in 2016-17, Emily Eastin is no longer listed on Michigan’s roster. As a freshman, Eastin was a member of the Big Ten Championships squad that brought home the 2017 conference title. She competed in the 100 back (29th – 54.76), 200 back (32nd – 1:59.29), and 100 fly (38th – 54.76).

Though she didn’t swim best times at Big Tens,, Eastin’s personal best 1:56.55 in the 200 back, which she swam while competing for the Wolverines at the 2016 Georgia Fall Invitational, would have been fast enough to score. Her personal best 53.54 in the 100 back from the 2015 California state meet is fast enough to have made the B final, while her personal best 54.12 in the 100 fly from the 2016 California state meet is fast enough to have scored in the C final.

A spokesperson for Michigan confirmed that Eastin is no longer on the roster. They are uncertain of the reason, but told SwimSwam that Eastin is still enrolled at the school. Eastin was in attendance when the team went on the field during a football game to receive their Big Ten Championship rings.

Emily is the younger sister or U.S. National Team member and American Record holder Ella Eastin of Stanford.

The Wolverines opened their season last weekend with a dual meet at home against Oakland on Friday, followed by the Water Carnival festivities on Saturday. The women took down Oakland by a landslide with a final score of 203-90, while the men also had a large margin of victory in their 203-91 win. The next women’s meet for Michigan will be the SMU Classic, which will take place in Dallas, Texas from October 13-14. The men’s next meet, which will also feature the women, will be on the road against Louisville from October 20-21.