Florida Distance Freestyler Nick Pacitti Gives Verbal to Loyola Greyhounds

Nick Pacitti, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Florida’s American Heritage School and Plantation Swim Team, has given a verbal commitment to Loyola University Maryland’s class of 2022.

“I am proud to announce my verbal commitment to Loyola University Maryland. I am so excited to continue my swimming and academics at such a wonderful institution. Go Greyhounds!!”

Pacitti specializes in distance freestyle. At the 2016 FHSAA Class 2A Championship, he placed fifth in the 500 free (4:37.26) and 13th in the 200 free (1:45.58 in prelims). He further contributed to American Heritage’s 5th-place team finish with a 49.2 anchor on the end of the 6th-place 400 free relay. After notching PBs in the 200/500 at States, Pacitti went on to improve in all his other SCY events at the Florida Gold Coast Swimming Winter Championships in November and the American Short Course Championships in March.

Pacitti’s summer season was equally productive. Between the FLA International Cup and Plantation Sectionals, he dropped in all his best events but the 400 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:53.35

1000 free – 9:38.08

500 free – 4:37.26

200 free – 1:45.58

400 IM – 4:18.82

