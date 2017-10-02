Phelps’ Attended Vegas Country Festival Prior To Shootings

Michael Phelps, along with his wife Nicole, were both in Las Vegas on Friday for the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Just two days later, that same festival was the site of the horrendous mass shooting where a reported 58 have been killed and another 515 injured, per CNN.

Nicole posted on Instagram Monday morning to let everyone know that the two were home safe during the shooting. “I woke to texts from friends asking if we were still in Vegas, thankfully we were home safe however my heart is heavy this morning after learning of the tragic incident that happened last night 😔I’m sending love, thoughts and prayers to anyone affected by the shootings ❤️ #prayforlasvegas“

Michael also posted on Instagram later in the day. “Nicole and I were there with friends on Friday… I woke up this am with texts from a friends and family members making sure we were home and safe… My thoughts and prayers out to the affected family members and friends. #prayforlasvegas“.

He also spoke about the situation during his Facebook Live video today, which you can check out below. He spoke about the Vegas situation throughout the video, also discussing the expected birth of his second child after announcing it was on the way about a month ago. He mentioned that he and Nicole do know the sex of the baby, but aren’t revealing it. It is due on March 5th.