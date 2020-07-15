Ek Better Social Cause Ke Liye Aage Aaye Indian Swimmers: Indian Swimming News

Jaise Ki Hum Sabko Pata Hai Ki Covid-19 Pandemic Ki Wajah Se Pure World Mei Ek Unstability Aa Gai Hai. India Bhi Is Chiz Se Bach Nahi Paaya Hai. Is Samay Covid-19 Cases Mei India Top-3 Mei Hai. Is Wajah Se Abhi Tak Yaha Par Sports Activitives Start Nahi Ki Gai Hai. Especially, Swimming Pool Toh Abhi Tak Allow Nahi Kiye Gaye Hai Open Karne Ke Liye. Aise Mei Swimmers Ko Toh Problem Ho Hi Rahi Hai Unhe Practice Karne Nahi Mil Paa Raha Hai But Sabse Jyada Problem Jise Face Karna Padd Raha Hai Wo Hai Sporting Community Ke Daily Workers Aur Support Staff Members.
Aise Mei Inlog Ke Bare Mei Soch Kar Aur In Log Ki Help Karne Ke Liye India Ke Best Swimmers Mei Se Ek Likith SP Khud Aage Aaye Hai Is Better Cause Ke Liye.
Unhone Is Bare Mei Batate Huye Apne Instagram Par Ek Post Share Ki. Is Post Mei Unhone Kaha Hai Ki:-
Mai Apne Fina World Championship Carbon Flex VX Ka Auction Kar Raha Hu Ek Better Cause Ke Liye. 2019 Mei Gwanju, South Korea Mei Hui World Championship Ki 2 Races, 50m Aur 100m Backstroke Ke Liye Use Kiya Tha. Ye Sirf 2 Baar Use Ki Gai HaiJ
Size:28
Is Auction Se Jo Proceeds/Amount Collect Hoga Wo Donate Kiya Jayega @Playforindia Initiative Ko. Ye Aisa Initiative Hai Jo Sporting Community Se Jude Huye Un Daily Workers Aur Support Staff Members Ko Support Karta Hai Jo Is Pandemic Ki Wajah Se Bahot Problems Face Kar Rahe Hai.
Is Initiative Ki Help Se @Playforindia Un Sabhi Families Ko 10,000 Rupees Ki Financial Help Karegi Jisko Iski Sach Mei Jarurat Hai. Un Families Ka Background Check Karne Ke Baad.
Unhone Is Post Mei Aage Likha Ki, Job Hi Interested Hai Bid Lagan Eke Liye Is WC Racing Suit Par Aur Jiski Wajah Se Is Social Cause Mei Donate Kiya Jayega. Wo Log Sp Ko Next 50 Hours Mei DM/Message/Call Kar Sakte Hai.
Basic Fixed Price. Current Bid 5000 Rupees.
(Actual Price: 21,000 Rupees)
Unhone Is Initiative Ke Liye Swimming Community Ko Aage Aane Ke Liye Kaha Hai.
-Prakhar Dubey Dwara Cover Kari Gayi News.
