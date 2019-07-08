Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Egorova Only Scratch For Day 5 Finals Of World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

  • July 4th-9th, 2019
  • Napoli, Italy
  • LCM (50m)
  • Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)
  • Entry Lists & Live Results

There’s just one scratch out of tonight’s finals session of the 2019 World University Games / Summer Universiade: 16th-ranked women’s 50 backstroker Polina Egorova out of semifinals.

Egorova qualified 16th this morning in a time of 29.43. But she does not appear on start lists for tonight’s finals session. Instead, Egorova’s lane is filled by Tereza Grusova of the Czech Republic, who was 17th this morning in 29.48.

The rest of the finals and semifinals appear to have all qualified athletes on the start lists. Tonight’s finals session will include medal finals of the men’s 800 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 free and women’s 100 fly. It should also include semifinals of the women’s 200 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back and men’s 50 breast. There are no relays slotted in for tonight’s session.

Leave a Reply

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson swam for nearly twenty years. Then, Jared Anderson stopped swimming and started writing about swimming. He's not sick of swimming yet. Swimming might be sick of him, though. Jared was a YMCA and high school swimmer in northern Minnesota, and spent his college years swimming breaststroke and occasionally pretending …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!