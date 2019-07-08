Egorova Only Scratch For Day 5 Finals Of World University Games

2019 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES/SUMMER UNIVERSIADE – SWIMMING

July 4th-9th, 2019

Napoli, Italy

LCM (50m)

Live Stream: Olympic Channel (in US), Rai Sport (in Italy)

Entry Lists & Live Results

There’s just one scratch out of tonight’s finals session of the 2019 World University Games / Summer Universiade: 16th-ranked women’s 50 backstroker Polina Egorova out of semifinals.

Egorova qualified 16th this morning in a time of 29.43. But she does not appear on start lists for tonight’s finals session. Instead, Egorova’s lane is filled by Tereza Grusova of the Czech Republic, who was 17th this morning in 29.48.

The rest of the finals and semifinals appear to have all qualified athletes on the start lists. Tonight’s finals session will include medal finals of the men’s 800 free, women’s 200 breast, men’s 100 free and women’s 100 fly. It should also include semifinals of the women’s 200 free, men’s 100 fly, women’s 50 back, men’s 200 back and men’s 50 breast. There are no relays slotted in for tonight’s session.