Eddie Wang Rebreaks 200 Fly World Junior Record In 1:50.14

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

Cali Condors swimmer Eddie Wang broke the world junior record in the men’s 200 butterfly for the second time this ISL season during Match 10, putting up a time of 1:50.14.

Wang, known as Wang Kuan-hung in his country of Taiwan (Chinese Taipei), initially set the record back in Match 1 in mid-October, where he clocked 1:50.79 to lower the benchmark time of 1:51.30 established by Daiya Seto in 2012.

Wang also breaks his own Taiwanese National Record.

Split Comparison

Wang, Match 1 Wang, Match 10 24.98 25.02 28.39 (53.37) 28.19 (53.21) 28.50 (1:21.87) 28.42 (1:21.63) 28.92 (1:50.79) 28.51 (1:50.14)

Wang gave LA Current veteran Tom Shields a run for his money in the event, finishing just over three-tenths back of the American Olympian who won in a season-best of 1:49.78. Shields also beat Wang when he set the old record in the season-opener.

Shields overtakes Chad Le Clos (1:50.24) as the fastest swimmer in the event this ISL season, while Wang jumps up from fifth into second.

The 18-year-old has two wins in the event this season, having gone 1:51.32 in Match 4 and 1:50.90 in Match 8.

Wang will be eligible to break world junior records through December 31 of this year.