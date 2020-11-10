Eddie Wang Rebreaks 200 Fly World Junior Record In 1:50.14

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10
- Monday, November 9: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Tuesday, November 10: 4:00 PM-6:00 PM CET (10 AM-12 noon U.S. Eastern, 12 AM-2 AM J+1 Japan)
- Duna Arena – Budapest, Hungary
- Short Course Meters (SCM) format
Cali Condors swimmer Eddie Wang broke the world junior record in the men’s 200 butterfly for the second time this ISL season during Match 10, putting up a time of 1:50.14.
Wang, known as Wang Kuan-hung in his country of Taiwan (Chinese Taipei), initially set the record back in Match 1 in mid-October, where he clocked 1:50.79 to lower the benchmark time of 1:51.30 established by Daiya Seto in 2012.
Wang also breaks his own Taiwanese National Record.
Split Comparison
|Wang, Match 1
|Wang, Match 10
|24.98
|25.02
|28.39 (53.37)
|28.19 (53.21)
|28.50 (1:21.87)
|28.42 (1:21.63)
|28.92 (1:50.79)
|28.51 (1:50.14)
Wang gave LA Current veteran Tom Shields a run for his money in the event, finishing just over three-tenths back of the American Olympian who won in a season-best of 1:49.78. Shields also beat Wang when he set the old record in the season-opener.
Shields overtakes Chad Le Clos (1:50.24) as the fastest swimmer in the event this ISL season, while Wang jumps up from fifth into second.
The 18-year-old has two wins in the event this season, having gone 1:51.32 in Match 4 and 1:50.90 in Match 8.
Wang will be eligible to break world junior records through December 31 of this year.