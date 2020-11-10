Dylan Carter’s Backstroke Prowess Coming At The Right Time

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – MATCH #10

LA Current’s Dylan Carter broke through in a big way today to close out International Swimming League (ISL) match #10 here in Budapest.

The versatile freestyle is also an accomplished backstroke, which was under the spotlight tonight in both individual and relay events to close out his regular ISL season.

Competing in the 100m back, Carter produced his fastest time to date – a 50.11 stunner to finish behind teammate Ryan Murphy and sit just outside the top 5 performances this season. Murphy hit the only sub-50 time of the field in 49.93, but Carter helped add 7 points to Murphy’s 10 to make the 1back a lucrative event for the Current.

Additionally, for Carter, his 50.11 set a new Trinidad & Tobago national record in the event, overtaking his own 50.85 he produced last month in ISL match #3. Splits for the former time included 24.13/26.72 while today’s effort included a much quicker opening of 23.81 and a closing 50 of 26.30.

Carter was also a big-time contributor later in the session in the men’s 50m back skins. By knocking off big players Guilherme Guido and Christian Diener of London Roar, he and Murphy made it to the final two, where Murphy wound up winning. However, Carter’s backstroke prowess now makes him a valuable weapon on multiple fronts moving into the post-season.