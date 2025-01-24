ECU’s Hamblin, Guzman Claim AAC Weekly Swim & Dive Awards

Courtesy: ECU Athletics

IRVING, Texas – East Carolina senior swimmer Kaylee Hamblin and redshirt junior diver Frida Zuniga Guzman have been named The American Athletic Conference Swimmer and Diver of the Week according to an announcement by the league office Tuesday afternoon. For Hamblin, it is her second career weekly honor, while Guzman picked up her fifth of the year and seventh of her career.

Hamblin earned eight individual wins and was a member of four relay team victories for the Pirates in their last two meets. In the William & Mary Quad-Meet (Jan. 11), she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.24) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.77), while helping the 200-yard medley relay team to wins over Old Dominion and Central Connecticut State with a time of 1:45.27 earning seven total wins. Against Liberty (Jan. 17-18) she won a pair of individual meets in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.81) and 200-yard breaststroke (2:16.17) and swam on two relay teams that captured top honors in the 200-yard medley (1:44.40) and 400-yard medley (3:47.24).

Guzman continued her stellar season in the diving well earning eight total wins in the 1 and 3-meter dives during ECU’s last two meets. In the Quad-Meet at William & Mary, she won both the 1-meter (302.78) and 3-meter dives (279.60) earning two wins each over William & Mary, Old Dominion and Central Connecticut State. Against Liberty (Jan. 17-18), Guzman picked up two more victories in the 1-meter dive (309.75) and set a new a pool record in the 3-meter dive with a score of 359.25 …

Since the start of the 2024-25 season, three Pirates have captured weekly honors in Guzman (five times), Hamblin (once) and junior Sara Kalawska (one).

ECU’s diving team will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 1 when it squares off against Davidson at 1 p.m. (ET). The swimming team will participate in the UNC Invite February 6 through the February 8, before the Pirates compete in the American Athletic Conference Championships Feb. 19-22 in Dallas, Texas.