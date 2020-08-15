Dutch Open LC Championships Set For December As OLY Qualifier

The Hengelo LC Challenge wrapped up in the Netherlands this week, with the 3-day meet giving the nation’s best swimmers a chance to get some racing in before the start of the final push to Tokyo.

After a short break, Dutch elite will turn their eyes toward the nation’s Open Long Course Championships, set for December 4th-6th in Rotterdam.

Per the Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) High-Performance Director André Cats, “‘At this very moment, we are finalising all details around the meet. With a strict COVID-19 protocol we are confident we can organise a safe meet for both Dutch and hopefully also foreign swimmers. In the beginning of September we will publish all needed information related to the championships.”

With both the Amsterdam and the Hague Swim Cups previously scheduled for April of this year having been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, these newly-announced Dutch Open Long Course Championships will serve as the primary means of qualification for next year’s Olympic Games.

We reported on the Dutch Olympic selection procures last October, which communicated the fact that swimmers achieving a finish at least among the top 12 athletes in their respective events’ semi-finals at the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, Korea were deemed qualified for next year’s Games in Tokyo.

The following Dutch swimmers fall into this category: