Duran And Manosa Share 800 Free Gold On Day 2 Of Catalonia Open

2020 CATALONIA OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

After Miguel Duran and Albert Escrits Manosa took gold and bronze respectively in the 400 free, they returned to the pool this morning to go head-to-head in the 800 free. The matchup ended in a tie for gold as they each each a time of 8:01.72. Their victories came as a result of nearly identical splitting the whole way though the race.

Comparative Splits

100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 Duran 58.28 1:58.80 2:59.85 4:01.45 5:02.54 6:03.41 7:04.23 8:01.72 Manosa 58.13 1:59.44 3:00.39 4:01.30 5:01.98 6:02.83 7:03.71 8:01.72

Mireia Belmonte continued to dominate on day two of the 2020 Catalonia Open, picking up three more gold medals. Belmonte touched first in the 400 IM (4:48.14) , 200 fly (2:12.34) and 800 (8:42.27). Belmonte now sits at 5 gold medals, adding to her 400 free and 200 IM victories on Friday.

Friday’s only triple medalist, Paula Juste Sanchez repeated the feat today as she collected bronze in the three same events that Belmonte won. In the 400 IM Sanchez was a 4:55.99, behind Belmonte and silver medalist Africa Zamorano’s 4:50.97. Julia Pujadas took silver in the 200 fly with a 2:14.48, followed by Sanchez’s 2:16.95 for bronze.

Maria de Valdes was less than a second off Mireia Belmonte‘s winning 800 time but took silver in a 8:42.98. Sanchez’s bronze medal time was a 8:54.46.

Joan Lluis Pons took home a gold this morning in the 400 IM with a 4:27.80 and silver in the 200 fly, swimming a 2:02.05. This makes Pons’ second gold and second silver of the meet and having won the 200 IM and placing second in the 200 back Friday. Silver and bronze in the 400 IM went to Raul Santiago Betancor (4:34.61) and Pol Gil Tarazona (4:35.11).

On the 200 fly podium, Pons was joined by gold medalist Francisco Javier Chacon Mateos (2:01.12) and Ferran Sire Figueras for bronze (2:03.06).

Lidon Munoz and Jessica Vall each picked up another gold in the 50 back and 50 breast, respectively. Munoz swam a 29.13, followed by Mireia Pradell’s 29.80 for silver and Carla Seco’s 30.01 for bronze. Vall touched in a 32.34, Txell Domenech took silver (33.38) and Ehari Alcauzar took bronze (33.47).

Additional Day Two Medalists

Women’s 100 Free: Gold – Marta Gonzalez (56.54), Silver – Ainhoa Campabadal (56.93), Bronze – Melani Costa (57.98)

Men’s 100 Free: Gold – Sergio de Celis (50.64), Silver – Alex Ramos (50.71), Bronze – Carles Coll (51.24)

Men’s 50 Breast: Gold – Maria Navea (29.30), Silver – David Benitez (29.32), Bronze – Fernando Morillas (29.60)

Men’s 50 Back: Gold – Alejandro Calderon (25.98), Silver – Alex Ramos (26.26), Bronze – Jan Giralt (27.09)

Women’s 4×200 Free: Gold – CN Sant Andreu (8:23.50), Silver – CN Terrassa (8:25.01), Bronze – CN Sabadell (8:30.20)

Men’s 4×200 Free: Gold – CN Terrassa (7:35.66), Silver – Sant Andreu (7:36.971), Bronze – CN Sabadell (7:37.34)

With one day of action left, prelims will begin at 4:30 PM in Catalonia (10:30 am ET), with finals beginning at 9:30 tomorrow morning (3:30 ET). The last day of racing will include the men’s and women’s 1500 free, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 free, 50 fly and 4×100 medley.