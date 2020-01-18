Ohio State vs. Michigan Dual Meet Moved Up Due to Pending Storm

Saturday’s dual meet between the swimming & diving teams from Ohio State and Michigan has been moved earlier in the day and will now start at 1 P.M. Eastern Time due to approaching weather in the Midwest. This is one of several college meets that are being impacted by weather this weekend throughout the region because of a winter storm.

Ohio State and Michigan (or “That Team Up North” as Ohio State refers to the Wolverines in their official press releases) is one of the biggest rivalries in college athletics, and in swimming that rivalry includes almost a century of history: at the first 3 NCAA men’s swimming & diving championships from 1937 through 1939, Michigan were the champions and Ohio State finished 2nd.

The two schools are about 3 hours apart by road. The meet is also Ohio State’s senior meet, where they will celebrate their outgoing athletes:

Matthew Abeysinghe (Dehiwala, Sri Lanka)

Quinlan DeVal (Raleigh, N.C.)

Alex Dillmann (Naperville, Ill.)

Daniel Gloude (Ladera Ranch, Calif.)

Noah Lense (Clearwater, Fla.)

Andrew Loy (Normal, Ill.)

Rebekah Bradley (Auckland, New Zealand)

Kathrin Demler (Gelsenkirchen, Germany)

Quinn Fike (Dublin, Ohio)

Lucija Jurkovic Perisa (Sibenik, Croatia)

Grace Kowal (Merchantville, N.J.)

Molly Kowal (Merchantville, N.J.)

Lauren Kurzydlo (Deerfield, Ill.)

Devin Landstra (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Becca Luft (Dillsburg, Pa.)

Lara Tarvit (Melbourne, Australia)

Katie Wright (Wexford, Pa.)

The Michigan men have a 72-11 all-time advantage in the series (with 2 ties) in 85 head-to-head meetings, including a 202-98 win last season, while the Michigan women are 26-4 all-time, including winning last year’s matchup 196-104.

“Tens of millions” are in the path of the storm that is expected to sweep across the United States this weekend through the Midwest, Ohio Valley, Northeast, and New England. Snow totals of 6 to 12 inches are possible, with icy roads expected from Oklahoma all the way to Maine.

Other NCAA Meets impacted by the weather: