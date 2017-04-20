2017 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, April 18th – Sunday, April 23rd
- Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Sheffield
- LCM
- Qualifying Times Analysis (for this meet)
- Qualifying Times Analysis (for 2017 World Championships GBR squad)
- Day 3 Finals recap
Duncan Scott closed Thursday’s 3rd day of the 2017 British Swimming Championships with a 47.90 in the men’s 100 meter free, making him the first-ever Brit under 48 seconds in the event.
Scott split 23.14/24.76 en route to breaking his own National Record of 48.01 – a time he excruciatingly did twice in Rio, once in the heats and once in the finals where he placed 4th. At only 19 years old, he’s also one of few teenagers in history to break the barrier. Australia’s young Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers (47.58 – 18) is the fastest-ever teenager in the event, and Cam McEvoy swam 47.88 at 19 years old in 2013.
In all, he becomes the 37th man under the barrier since Pieter van den Hoogenband first did so at the 2000 Olympics.
Britain becomes the 14th country to put a swimmer onto this elite list. The countries, ranked by their fastest swimmers:
- Brazil (Cesar Cielo, Nicolas Nilo)
- France (Alain Bernard, Fred Bosquet, Fabien Gilot, Amaury Leveaux, William Meynard, Jeremy Stravius, Florent Manaudou, Yannick Agnel)
- Australia (Cam McEvoy, Eamon Sullivan, James Magnussen, Kyle Chalmers, James Roberts, Matt Targett)
- Canada (Brent Hayden, Santo Condorelli)
- USA (Dave Walters, Nathan Adrian, Jason Lezak, Garrett Weber-Gale, Michael Phelps, Caeleb Dressel, Jimmy Feigen)
- Sweden (Stefan Nystrand)
- Russia (Andrey Grechin, Vlad Morozov, Evgeny Lagnuov)
- Belgium (Pieter Timmers)
- China (Ning Zetao)
- Netherlands (Pieter van den Hoogenband, Sebastien Verschuren)
- South Africa (Lyndon Ferns)
- Great Britain (Duncan Scott)
- Italy (Luca Dotto)
- Japan (Katsumi Nakamura)
44 Comments on "Duncan Scott Becomes First Brit Under 48 in 100m Free"
You missed Phelps(47.51) and Dressel(47.91) on the USA list!
And Matthew Targett of Australia (47.88, Beijing Olympics)
British medley relay is getting interesting…
Fortunately for USA and China, GB is slow on backstroke.
Peaty will make up any ground lost on the backstroke!
That’s not what happened in Rio. Remember?
Peaty actually did more than making up the ground, he overtook Miller despite diving almost 2 seconds later and touched the wall first, it’s just that USA had Phelps who caught up very fast and overtook Guy.
But yeah, as long as GBR doesn’t have a strong, sub 53 backstroker, it’s gonna be super hard for them to beat USA.
And as long as Guy still trains for 400, I can’t see him splitting sub 51.
In fact, if Larkin is back to his best, AUS will overtake GBR.
Swap phelps off the relay and it is very close
And remember that Nathan out split Duncan Scott by nearly a second on the end in Rio. 46.74 to 47.62.
no worries they dont have a Dressel… his converted time from 40.00 is a 45.00
Santo Conderelli for Canada, too.