Duncan Scott Becomes First Brit Under 48 in 100m Free

2017 BRITISH SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Duncan Scott closed Thursday’s 3rd day of the 2017 British Swimming Championships with a 47.90 in the men’s 100 meter free, making him the first-ever Brit under 48 seconds in the event.

Scott split 23.14/24.76 en route to breaking his own National Record of 48.01 – a time he excruciatingly did twice in Rio, once in the heats and once in the finals where he placed 4th. At only 19 years old, he’s also one of few teenagers in history to break the barrier. Australia’s young Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers (47.58 – 18) is the fastest-ever teenager in the event, and Cam McEvoy swam 47.88 at 19 years old in 2013.

In all, he becomes the 37th man under the barrier since Pieter van den Hoogenband first did so at the 2000 Olympics.

Britain becomes the 14th country to put a swimmer onto this elite list. The countries, ranked by their fastest swimmers: