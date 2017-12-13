Duke Commit Easop Lee, 12-Yr-Old Maggie Belbot Impress at NBAC Invite

2017 NBAC CHRISTMAS INVITE

December 7 – December 10, 2017

St. Mary’s City, MD

Results

At the 2017 NBAC Christmas Invite, Duke commit Easop Lee and 12-year-old Maggie Belbot, both members of NBAC, put together impressive weekends.

Lee, a high school senior who is signed with Duke, won five of the six events she competed in. She dropped time in five of her six events, too.

In the 400 IM win, her time of 4:08.59 was a drop of nearly seven seconds. She also went 1:58.51 for a .24 drop in the 200 IM, 53.68 in the 100 back for a .49 drop, 1:53.74 in the 200 back for a 1.96 second drop, and 49.56 in the 100 free for a .63 drop. She was also 1:45.34 in the 200 free, though her best in the event is a 1:44.63.

Duke has a lot to be excited about with Lee incoming next fall– her best times would break Duke program records in the 200 free, 500 free, 200 back, and the 400 IM (by over six seconds).

Meanwhile, at just 12 years old, NBAC’s Maggie Belbot had a spectacular meet of her own. In the 11-12 division, Belbot won eight events, climbing the 11-12 U.S. rankings in most of her events.

Belbot’s 11-12 Age Group Top 100 Swims

100 free – 51.65 (16th)

200 IM – 2:05.64 (19th)

100 fly – 56.33 (25th)

200 free – 1:52.62 (33rd)

50 free – 23.97 (38th)

50 fly – 25.88 (45th)

100 breast – 1:05.88 (64th)

200 fly – 2:08.70 (97th)

Belbot also won the 50 back, and in the 200 fly, she had her lone 2nd place finish. Anna Phelps of Plymouth Whitemarsh Aquatic Club was the fastest 12-year-old in the 200 fly, going a monster 2:04.58 which now ranks her 15th all-time in the 11-12 rankings. Phelps also won the 500 free (5:09.40) and the 200 back (2:11.48).

UMBC alumna Emily Escobedo, at her first meet since the U.S. Open when she dropped a 2:23 200 breast in long course, quietly swam some respectable times this weekend. Escobedo won two events, going 1:58.04 to take the 200 IM and 2:08.59 to win the 200 breast– no best times, but solid swims for the 21 year old. Escobedo is working towards a graduate degree in special education, per UMBC News.

OTHER NOTABLE SWIMS