Dressel Swims 18.9 Free, 44.4 Fly (Yards) in Final Tuneup for Worlds

Gator Holiday Classic

November 30-December 2, 2018

Gainesville, Florida

25y (SCY)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 GSC Holiday Classic”

Eschewing the long course Winter National Championships this weekend, World Champion Caeleb Dressel instead chose in favor of some short course yards swimming at a local Gainesville meet this weekend for his final preparation ahead of the upcoming Short Course (meters) World Championships next week in Hangzhou, China. Team USA departs on Tuesday, December 4th, for the trip.

Dressel swam the 200y free and 100y fly in prelims on Friday, marking 1:33.75 and 48.43, respectively. He then scratched the 200 free to focus on just the fly in finals, winning in 44.48.

So far in prelims on Saturday, he swam 18.98 in the 50 free, but scratched out of the 100 back. He’s not entered in any races on Sunday.

