Dressel Swims 18.9 Free, 44.4 Fly (Yards) in Final Tuneup for Worlds

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

December 01st, 2018

Gator Holiday Classic

  • November 30-December 2, 2018
  • Gainesville, Florida
  • 25y (SCY)
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “2018 GSC Holiday Classic”

Eschewing the long course Winter National Championships this weekend, World Champion Caeleb Dressel instead chose in favor of some short course yards swimming at a local Gainesville meet this weekend for his final preparation ahead of the upcoming Short Course (meters) World Championships next week in Hangzhou, China. Team USA departs on Tuesday, December 4th, for the trip.

Dressel swam the 200y free and 100y fly in prelims on Friday, marking 1:33.75 and 48.43, respectively. He then scratched the 200 free to focus on just the fly in finals, winning in 44.48.

So far in prelims on Saturday, he swam 18.98 in the 50 free, but scratched out of the 100 back. He’s not entered in any races on Sunday.

Other Highlight Swims so Far:

  • 13-year old Athena Kovacs swam a 54.71 to win the girls’ 100 fly. That’s the fastest swim by a 13-year old this season by almost 8-tenths of a second.
  • Polish Olympian Jan Switkowski won the boys’ 200 free in 1:33.13
  • Scottish Olympian Mark Szaranek won the boys’ 400 IM in 3:40.23

Joe

Crazy that his pre-taper, 1.6 seconds off lifetime best, time would still probably win NCAAs this year

29 minutes ago
Yabo

Suited?

15 minutes ago

