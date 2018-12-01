WATCH: Beata Nelson Swim Fastest-Ever Women’s 100 Yard Backstoke

TEXAS HALL OF FAME INVITE

Nov 28-Dec 1, 2018

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Prelims 10am CT, Finals 6pm CT

While much of the focus at the 2018 Texas Hall of Fame Invite has been on the defending NCAA Champion Texas men, and specifically their freshman class that has mostly lived up to billing so far, a crucial subplot of the meet is the performance of the Wisconsin Badgers in their first big test meet under the leadership of new head coach Yuri Suguiyama.

At least one Badger, Beata Nelson, is thriving in the new regime. After breaking a school record in the 200 IM on Thursday (1:53.61), Nelson added a new American, NCAA, and U.S. Open (aka, fastest time ever) in the 100 yard backstroke on Friday night, swimming a 49.67. That broke Ally Howe’s 49.69 from Pac-12s in 2017, and improve Nelson’s own previous best of 49.70.

Below, watch race video of Nelson’s record-breaking swim. The turns, especially a big 13-meter burst off the final wall, made the difference for her (although Texas freshman Julia Cook was matching, and in some cases surpassing, her on distance). By comparison of her swim to win the 2018 Big Ten title in the event last season (watch that video here), she’s getting at least a meter closer to the 15m mark on that final turn.