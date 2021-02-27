Down But Not Out, NC State Projected to Outscore Louisville and Virginia Tech

2021 ACC Men’s Swimming Championships

When: Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm)

Wednesday, February 24th to Saturday, February 27th Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm (1650 prelims Saturday at 4:00 pm) Where: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results)

North Carolina State University (NC State) (29x, 6th-straight) (results) Streaming: ACC Network Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday

ACC Network Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

The 2021 ACC Men’s Championships was already shaping up to be a three-way race for first between six-time defending champions NC State, Louisville, and Virgina Tech, when things got even more dramatic last night when NC State’s 400 medley relay was disqualified, costing the Wolfpack over 50 points.

NC State bounced back this morning with a strong session, and is projected to outscore Louisville and Virginia Tech by about 30 points in the four events that had prelims this morning, but NC State will also need its swimmers to pull through in the timed finals of the 1650 free that will start this afternoon.

Day 4 Ups/Mids/Downs

All 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly NC State 6/8/3 2/3/0 1/2/1 0/2/0 3/1/2 VT 6/4/3 1/1/1 2/1/0 1/1/2 2/1/0 Louisville 6/3/3 2/1/0 2/2/2 1/0/1 1/0/0 UVA 6/3/0 2/1/0 1/1/0 2/1/0 1/0/0 UNC 2/3/4 1/1/2 0/0/2 1/1/0 0/1/0 PITT 2/3/3 0/0/1 1/0/0 1/1/2 0/2/0 GT 2/1/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 1/0/0 1/0/0 ND 1/3/7 0/1/2 0/0/2 1/1/2 0/1/1 Florida St 1/3/5 0/0/1 1/1/1 0/1/0 0/1/3 Duke 0/1/4 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/1 0/1/2

And here’s what it looks like if you add in the mile seeds:

1650 Total NC State 3/1/0 9/9/3 VT 0/1/1 6/5/4 Louisville 1/0/1 7/3/4 UVA 1/2/0 7/5/0 UNC 1/0/1 3/3/5 PITT 1/0/0 3/3/3 GT 0/1/2 2/2/2 ND 1/1/1 2/4/8 Florida St 0/2/1 1/5/6 Duke 0/0/1 0/1/5

Day 4 Scores By Event

NC State VT Louisville UVA ND UNC PITT Florida St GT Duke 200 Back 95.0 49.5 72.0 70.0 24.5 42.0 2.0 6.0 0 1.0 100 Free 55.0 65.0 95.5 42.0 8.5 9.0 28.0 42.0 17.0 0.0 200 Breast 26.0 52.0 34.0 66.5 58.0 37.5 43.0 14.0 26.0 5.0 200 Fly 90.0 69.0 32.0 24.0 23.0 17.0 28.0 23.0 27.0 29.0

Day 4 Projected Scores

*Not including the 1650 or 400 free relay

Louisville – 1058.5 Virginia Tech – 1033.5 NC State – 1026 Virginia – 813.5 UNC – 672.5 Florida State – 621 Georgia Tech – 577 Notre Dame – 539 Pitt – 389 Duke – 307 Miami (FL) – 207 Boston College – 148

The projections show that NC State is really going to have to bring it in the mile. The Wolfpack is in the driver’s seat in that event, with three swimmers seeded in the top eight, and another one in the next eight. Louisville also has four swimmers swimming, with two of them seeded outside of scoring range. Virgina Tech has two swimmers seeded to score, and one swimmer outside of scoring range. If things were to go according to seed, NC State should be able to outscore Louisville and Virgina Tech by roughly 50 points, which would be enough to put them on top, depending on how the finals swims turn out.

The bottom line is that for the first time in a long while, we’ve got a three-way race for the ACC title that could come down to the final relay, setting up an exciting final night of racing in Greensboro.