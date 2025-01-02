Double Olympian Sajan Prakash to Receive India’s Prestigious Arjuna Award

Sajan Prakash, India’s star swimmer and a double Olympian, has been honored with the prestigious Arjuna Award for his outstanding achievements in swimming.

Prakash made history by becoming the first-ever Indian swimmer to qualify for the Olympic Games by breaching the ‘A’ standard time. He achieved this remarkable feat at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome, Italy, clocking an impressive 1:56.38 in the men’s 200m butterfly event. This historic performance secured his spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, marking a significant milestone for Indian swimming.

The Ministry of Sports has announced that all Arjuna Award winners will be felicitated at a grand ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 17, 2024.

Hailing from Kerala, Prakash has represented India at the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics, making him a double Olympian. In addition to setting national records, he has competed in the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships, earning accolades for his consistent performances.

Expressing his gratitude, Prakash dedicated the award to his coaches, family, and the Indian swimming community. He hopes his journey will inspire young swimmers to aim high and work hard to achieve their dreams.

This honor is a proud moment for Indian sports, highlighting Prakash’s invaluable contributions to swimming.

The Remarkable Achievements of Sajan Prakash

Sajan Prakash has achieved several historic milestones throughout his career. Here’s a look at his remarkable journey:

Olympic Qualification Milestone

: Sajan Prakash made history by becoming the first Indian swimmer to breach the FINA ‘A’ qualification standard for the Olympics. He clocked 1:56.38 in the men’s 200m butterfly event, surpassing the required time by just 10 milliseconds. He also won the gold medal in the men’s 200m butterfly event at this FINA-accredited Olympic qualifying event.

Olympic Performances

Rio 2016 : Prakash competed in the 200m butterfly clocking 1:59.37, finishing 28th overall

: Prakash competed in the 200m butterfly clocking 1:59.37, finishing 28th overall Tokyo 2020 : Finished 24th in the 200m butterfly, clocking 1:57.22. Secured 46th position in the 100m butterfly, clocking 53.45 seconds.

:

Asian Games

2018 Asian Games : Finished 5th in the 200m butterfly with a timing of 1:57.75. Participated in the 100m butterfly, 4 × 200m freestyle relay, and 4 × 100m freestyle relay, securing 8th position in the 4 × 100m relay finals.

: Became the first Indian swimmer in 32 years to qualify for the 200m butterfly finals.

Commonwealth Games

2018 Commonwealth Games: Finished 8th in the 200m butterfly finals.

National Achievements

Won 6 gold medals and 3 silver medals at the 35th National Games (2015) in Kerala, earning the Best Athlete Award .

in Kerala, earning the . Won a gold medal in the 100m butterfly and a silver in the 200m freestyle at the 36th National Games (2022) in Gujarat.

International Accolades

Won a silver medal in the 100m butterfly at the 2017 Asian Indoor Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. Holds 10 national records, 3 South Asian records, and 1 Asian record in various categories.

Trailblazing Achievements