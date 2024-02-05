Do You Love Swimming? See 616 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 616 Swim Jobs.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR (MCBURNEY YMCA)

The YMCA of Greater New York is here for all New Yorkers — to empower youth, improve health, and strengthen community. Founded in 1852, today the Y serves a diverse population of more than half a million New Yorkers who learn, grow, and thrive through programs and services at our 24 branches. Community is the cornerstone of the Y. Together, we connect active, engaged New Yorkers to build stronger communities.

HEAD DEVELOPMENTAL SWIM COACH

Timm Swimm Inc. dba Danvers YMCA Dolfins is entering in their fourth season as a year-round competitive Swim Team.

AQUATICS MANAGERS

The City of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department seeks an exceptional professional to fill the full-time

position of “Aquatics Manager.” The Aquatics Manager works under the direction of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural

Arts Recreation Superintendent and performs professional supervisory skills necessary to direct the overall operation

of the Kettering Recreation Complex aquatic facilities, programs and staff for the maximum safety and benefit of the

community at large.

THE RACE CLUB SEEKS FULL TIME SWIM COACH

The Race Club teaches the most advanced science-based swimming technique using the most advanced technology. We achieve this through our swim camps, online subscription (consultation) and private lessons. We are currently seeking a full time coaching position.

HEAD SWIM TEAM COACH

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Fox Valley Swim Team (“FOX”), located in Naperville, Illinois, seeks a full-time Head Age Group Coach to join our staff. The ideal candidate will have an enthusiasm and passion for working with and developing age group swimmers to maximize their potential. More information about FOX can be found on our team website, www.foxswimteam.com.

2024 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR

Come learn and work with the Gators! The University of Florida Swim Camp is looking for enthusiastic coaches to come to Gainesville to work the 2024 Florida Gators Swim Camp.

HEAD COACH

The Etown Dolphins Swim Team is seeking a Head Coach to oversee our swimming program. We are a Board operated team run by the Head Coach. The Head Coach is responsible for the direction of the program with full support from the board.

CAPITAL CITY COUNTRY CLUB ASSISTANT COACH (SEASONAL)

Capital City Club’s Aquatics department is currently looking for a Summer Swim Coach/Instructor. Candidates must be professional, enthusiastic, and patient. They must possess the swimming knowledge necessary to teach and the passion to motivate.

HEAD COACH LYON AQUATICS

We are seeking a Head Swim Coach to oversee all aspects of our swimming programs, including direct coaching responsibilities. The overall objective of the position is to continue to guide and grow our swimming program to produce the highest attainable levels of competitive excellence in individual and team performance.

GEORGIA BULLDOG SWIM CAMP COACHES

Georgia Swimming Camp is looking for camp coaches for 2024. The Bulldog Swim camp traditionally runs around 400 Campers over 2 weeks and is broken into a morning and afternoon training session. The camp website is Georgiaswimcamps.com which includes all the information about camp structure.

LAC PART-TIME ASSISTANT COACH

Lakeside Aquatic Club, part of North Texas Swimming, is looking for qualified candidates to fill some part-time roles as assistant coaches. The candidates will be coaching age group swimmers in, at least, 3 workouts per week. Practices will be focused on technique and making the swimmers more efficient as they continue to develop in the sport.

HEAD COACH – HELENA LIONS SWIM TEAM

The Helena Lions Swim Team (HLST), a year-round competitive USA Swimming club in Helena, MT is seeking an energetic, engaging, motivated, experienced, dynamic Head Coach for a team of 40 swimmers to further develop an already strong program.

Graduate Assistant, Swimming

The Graduate Assistant for Men’s and Women’s Swimming will assist the head coach in all aspects of the administration of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Capital City Country Club Assistant Coach (Seasonal)

Tritonwear Technical Customer Support, Salary Range $45,000.00-$50,000.00 per year

TritonWear’s Technical Customer Support Specialist plays a pivotal role in ensuring our customers have a positive and seamless experience with our products and services. This role is a front-line position, responsible for developing customer satisfaction and loyalty by resolving various customer problems or education inquiries, verbally or in writing. Exceptional communication skills enable the diagnosis and resolution of issues quickly and effectively. The Technical Customer Support Specialist is the main contributor in managing the company’s brand position of offering world-class customer service, driving customer satisfaction and loyalty.

ASSISTANT SWIM COACH

Under the supervision of the Head Coach and Board Members, the Assistant Coach is responsible for producing high quality training and implementing a swim program to the swimmers in our community. The Assistant Coach will provide training to a fixed age group but may also be required to coach other groups as well.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

As the only public swimming facility in Routt County, Old Town Hot Spring’s mission is to provide aquatic health and wellness opportunities and education for our members, guests, and the Routt County community. The Aquatics Director is responsible and accountable for all aspects of aquatic programming and safety at Old Town Hot Springs, including lifeguarding, swim/water safety instruction, aquatic programming, and the Steamboat Springs Swim Team.

RETAIL SWIM STORE ASSOCIATE

Are you a swim enthusiast who loves all things swimming? We are seeking a passionate and knowledgeable Retail Swim Store Associate to join our team. As a Swim Store Associate, you will have the opportunity to interact with a large group of swim enthusiasts and help them find the perfect swim gear and accessories. If you have a deep understanding of swimming and enjoy sharing your expertise with others, we would love to hear from you!

GLENBROOK SWIM CLUB HEAD AGE GROUP COACH

Glenbrook Swim Club is seeking an experienced, passionate, professional, and energetic individual to serve as our Head Age Group Coach. The individual in this position will be responsible for working with our top-tier age group athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Age Group and Development Programs with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

TIGER AQUATICS (TAQ) – HEAD COACH

Located in Baton Rouge, LA is seeking qualified applicants for a full time, salaried Head Coach position for its USA Swimming Club Team. The TAQ Head Coach reports to the LSU Swimming Head Coach. Tiger Aquatics (TAQ) is a competitive team that trains over ~200 swimmers year-round from the developmental level to the college bound athlete and offers multiple different training levels.

ASSISTANT AGE-GROUP COACH

Assist the Head Coach and Head Age-Group Coach in developing age group program swimmers to compete at the STAGS and TAGS level. Aid in building relationships with athletes, families and coaches. Help develop athletes and families’ understanding of proper progressions within the program.

JOLYN SALES DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC ACCOUNTS

Over a decade ago, we reinvented women’s competitive swimwear, making it better fitting, more durable and as unique as the women who inspired us. With our heritage of designing high-performance swimwear for world class athletes we now make a range of sustainable swimwear that fits comfortably, stays put, and will last for years to come. We believe that athletics and active lifestyles can help women to be their best selves.

HEAD COACH

The head coach is expected to be a career coach (ASCA Level 3 or higher preferred, but all levels are strongly encouraged to apply), manage the team operations, supervise assistant and junior coaches, communicate well with all coaches, athletes & parents, and be the “face of the program” to the Calvert County community.

Events Sales Representative Florida

Customer Service is our # 1 Priority. The Event Sales Representative will oversee all event sales for Florida, including swim meets, suit fittings and team outfitting. They will lead the events team in achieving our sales goals, while helping to maintain inventory, attending swim events. This is a full-time position; most weekends will be required.

Lead 10&Under Coach

Hershey Aquatic Club is seeking a part-time assistant coach to oversee our 10&U beginner groups. The ideal candidate will have energy and passion for swimming, be knowledgeable about the technical aspects of the sport and willing to help the club in many areas. This coach will support and carry out the mission of Hershey Aquatic Club and the philosophy of the Head Coach.

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACHING JOB – PHILA, PA

PDR Swimming is looking for a highly motivated swimming coach to help the team get to the next level. PDR has been around for over 50 years and currently has around 100 swimmers (ages 6-16). This position is designed to assist and support the head coach with the day to day operations of PDR.

SMITH COLLEGE SWIMMING & DIVING GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

Smith College Swimming and Diving is seeking applicants for the Graduate Assistant Swim Coach position. Applicants must also apply for the Masters of Exercise and Sport Studies program. This is a full-time two-year position in which graduate assistants will receive multiple monetary benefits, including a stipend ranging from $6,000-$12,000 and discounted tuition fees.

HEAD SWIMMING AND DIVING COACH

Organizes, manages and directs all aspects of the NCAA Division I Swimming and Diving program. Providing leadership and ensuring the swimming and diving program complies with the overall objectives of the institution and the department.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

North Texas Swimming, Inc. is searching for its first ever Executive Director to oversee the day to day operations and support the growth of the sport of youth swimming in North Texas. We are looking for someone passionate about competitive swimming to serve in this newly created full time, paid position.

Head Swim Team Coach

The role of the Head Coach is to develop a regionally strong competitive swim team with 120-160 swimmers while assuring growth of the team competitively and financially. The Head Coach will support the other coaches and interact often with UVAC management staff to assure coordination of swim lane usage, communication about team events, maintenance and cleaning issues, swim meet logistics, and team successes.

YMCA OF NORTHWEST LA SWIM TEAM HEAD COACH

Mission Advancement: Accepts and demonstrates the Y’s values. Demonstrates a desire to serve others and fulfill community needs. Recruits volunteers and builds effective, supportive working relationships with them. Supports fund-raising.

GLACIER AQUATIC CLUB – HEAD COACH

Kalispell Aquatic Team (KATS), dba Glacier Aquatic Club (GAC) is a nonprofit, parent board managed, community-based swim club. The club swims at two pools, one located in Kalispell, MT, at Logan Health Fitness Center and the other in Whitefish, MT, at The Wave. We practice year-round and participate in USA Swimming short and long course competitions.

TACTICAL ATHLETE COACH-AQUATICS

T3i Tactical Athlete- Aquatics Coaches support the Naval Special Warfare Command by developing SEAL and SWCC candidates through rigorous physical training programming and development at the Naval Special Warfare Orientation course (NSWO) in Coronado, CA.

ASSISTANT COACH, IOWA FLYERS SWIM COACH

Recreational Services at the University of Iowa is seeking an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Flyers Swim Club Program (IFLY). This position will assist with the coaching and administration of the IFLY Swim Club program, with primary responsibility for the developmental and age group swimmers in the general track. This position will also provide assistance as needed to the head coach with implementing workouts for the elite track.

HEAD AGE GROUP SITE COACH

The Loveland Swim Club, a member of USA Swimming competitive youth swim team is seeking qualified candidates for the position of Head Age Group Coach.

HIGH PERFORMANCE ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Tyler Rose Aquatic Club is a school district owned; coach run program. We are in Tyler, TX (pop. 105K, with 230K in the county). The team was founded in 2016, has approx. 100 members with an additional 100-150 summer league swimmers. Our lesson program sees 60-80 kids per week in the summer months.

SEASONAL AQUATICS MANAGER

Creekside Tennis and Swim Club is home to a thriving year-round USTA tennis program featuring outstanding youth and adult programming. Its seasonal pool is home to the Creekside Crocs, part of the growing East Cooper Swim League in Mount Pleasant, SC.

ELMHURST AQUATICS – COACH

Elmhurst Aquatics, located in Elmhurst, Illinois is seeking an enthusiastic Coach to join our staff. This Coach will be responsible for day-to-day assistant coaching and management of their assigned group(s) and the appropriate administrative tasks that accompany them.

