Olympic Medalist Matt Abood Joins Swimming Australia Board As Athlete Director

Australian Olympic medalist and 2011 world champion Matt Abood has joined the Swimming Australia Board as Athlete Director, the organization announced Sunday.

Abood, 37, retired from competitive swimming after winning bronze on the men’s 400 free relay at the 2016 Games in Rio.

Abood fills one of the roles required in Swimming Australia’s new constitution, which was adopted last year after it was mandated by World Aquatics.

Abood’s role as Athlete Director will help provide a greater athlete voice within Swimming Australia, one of the key amendments made to the new constitution.

Read the full Swimming Australia release below.

Courtesy: Swimming Australia

The Swimming Australia Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Abood as Athlete Director on the Board.

This appointment is an important component of Swimming Australia’s new Constitution and will ensure the Athlete voice is strengthened and formally represented in the governance of swimming in Australia.

Matt, Dolphin #668, is a highly respected member of the Australian swimming community and is a World and Commonwealth Champion and an Olympic Bronze medallist. He served as an Executive Member of the Australian Swimmers’ Association from 2012 to 2019.

Since retiring from swimming, Matt has forged a successful career in banking, telecommunications and technology and has established himself as a senior executive with tremendous leadership potential.

Matt is excited at the opportunity to join the Board and to play an integral role in the establishment of Swimming Australia’s Athletes Commission.

“I am honored to represent the athlete’s voice within the Board as part of Swimming Australia’s new Constitution,” said Abood.

“The development of the Athlete’s Commission charter over the coming months is a critical piece to finalize and a positive addition for the future of the sport and all athletes”

Matt will commence in the role immediately.

Additionally, Susan Smith has advised she will be standing down as Interim President at close of business 5th February.

The Swimming Australia Board confirms that they are hopeful of concluding the process to identify and appoint a permanent President in a timely manner.

The Board thanks Susan for her important contribution in the role as Interim President over the last 5 months.