Greensboro College Head Coach Jim Sheridan Announces Retirement

Courtesy: Greensboro College Sports

Greensboro, NC – Head Men’s and Women’s Swim coach Jim Sheridan has announced his retirement from Greensboro College following the ODAC Championships at the Greensboro Aquatics Center on February 7-10.

Sheridan has been the head coach of the GC Pride Swim Program since the Fall of 2018 and has a long and illustrious career coaching in high school programs, private clubs, and other collegiate environments.

At the high school level, Jim was a nine-time Indiana Coach of the Year and coached over 90 high school All-Americans, including Olympic qualifiers. He was inducted into the Indiana Swimming Hall of Fame in 2007.

Collegiately, Jim made his first stop as an assistant coach at his undergraduate alma mater, Marshall University, where he remains one of the most decorated swimmers in the program’s history. Coach Sheridan was inducted into the Marshall University Hall of Fame in 2012.

After several years coaching at the high school level, he became the assistant swim coach for the men’s and women’s programs at Clemson University, and following that tenure, he became assistant head coach for the women’s program at the University of Iowa. From there, he spent a year at Auburn University before returning to Clemson as the head coach of the men’s and women’s swimming programs.

Coach Sheridan also served as the aquatics director and the building manager of the Royce and Jane Reynolds Family Student Life Center. His wife Meika has also been extremely helpful with the administration of home swim meets at the Reynolds Pool, and his daughter, Erika Morgan Montgomery, has previously served GC as an assistant swim coach.

Jim plans to volunteer at his grandchildren’s elementary school and may also be involved in swimming events and activities in the area.